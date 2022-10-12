BOMPORTO – An idea is taking hold in the Bomportese municipal administration, called to face the difficulties due to the sudden closure of the municipal gym, which followed that of the swimming pool. The closure of the gym, which was declared unfit for use and therefore needs maintenance work that should start in 2023, but the timing of which is not yet clear, has put the sports clubs in the area in difficulty, in particular the hockey team ( Scomed Bomporto), unable to use the changing rooms inside the gym. The idea – reads the “Gazzetta di Modena”, would be to use the extra money entered thanks to the accumulation of urbanization charges to rent prefabricated modules that would be used as changing rooms for sports clubs that cannot use those inside of the gym. There is, however, a problem: these funds are not directly available to the municipal administration of Bomport, but must be managed by the technical office. The municipal administration could, however, provide suggestions on the use of this money and would be oriented to do so, without, however, being able to decide for itself.

