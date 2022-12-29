Getting a specific vitamin through food has a positive effect on bone health and reduces the chance of fractures. Especially in old age

Eugene Spagnuolo – Milano

The bone fractures they are usually caused by injuries such as falls, car accidents or sports injuries. But some medical conditions and repetitive habits (such as running) can increase the risk of suffering certain types of injuries, significantly impacting life, especially in old age, when fractures, such as those in the hip, can lead to disability, less independence and increased risk of mortality. However, a study by Edith Cowan University’s Nutrition and Health Innovation Research Institute found that a vitamin might reduce the risk of breaking bones later in life.

The vitamin that protects against bone fracture: the study — Conducted in collaboration with the University of Western Australia, the study examined the relationship between fracture hospitalizations and Vitamin K1 in nearly 1400 women over the age of 60 over a 14.5-year period. The result? Women who consumed more than 100 micrograms of vitamin K1 – equivalent to about 125g of dark leafy greens, or one to two servings of greens – they had 31% less likely to have fractures compared to participants who consumed less than 60 micrograms per day. There are were even more positive results with regard to hip fractures: Those who took more vitamin K1 with food, saw the risk of hospitalization reduced by almost half (49%).

Vitamin K: because it's good for bones — According to study lead Dr. Marc Sim, the findings are further proof of the benefits of vitamin K1, which has also been shown to improve cardiovascular health. "Our findings are independent of many established factors for fracture rates, including body mass index, calcium intake, vitamin D status, and prevalent disease," he explains. "Previous Vitamin K1 Studies identified an important role in the carboxylation of vitamin K1-dependent bone proteins such as osteocalcin, which is thought to improve bone strength. Vitamin K1 may also promote bone health by inhibiting various bone resorption agents".

Vitamin K and nutrition — Dr. Sim states that eating more than 100 micrograms of vitamin K1 per day is ideal and, luckily, it’s not too hard to do. “The consumption of this daily amount of vitamin K1 can be achieved by consuming between 75-150 g, equivalent to one or two servings, of greens such as spinach, kale, broccoli, and kaleshe says. ‘And protecting bone health is another reason to follow public health guidelines, which advocate higher consumption of vegetables, including a serving or two of leafy greens, which is in line with recommendations. of our study”.