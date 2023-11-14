Boost metabolism: Why you should drink ginger water every morning

Do you want to lose weight, but a strict diet isn’t for you? Read here which simple drink will help you lose pounds.

Diet, exercise or changing your diet: There are many ways to achieve your goal when it comes to losing weight. But even small changes and tricks in everyday life can help you lose pounds. An insider tip in autumn and winter is ginger water.

Losing weight with ginger – does it work?

You can easily make the slimming drink yourself – all you need is boiling water and a piece of ginger. Drinked in the morning on an empty stomach, the elixir melts body fat.

Here’s how to make the ginger water

Heat about 2 liters of water in a pot and add a few thin slices of ginger to it. Let the whole thing simmer for 20 minutes.

A thumb-sized piece of the tuber is enough for a 250 ml cup; you should use more for 2 liters of ginger water.

A glass of the miracle water before breakfast really gets your metabolism going, and the pungent substances in ginger also stimulate blood circulation and circulation.

You can drink the rest of the ginger water throughout the day. Cravings are slowed down and the body’s energy utilization is kept intact. A study by Columbia University in New York has shown that those who incorporate ginger into their diet more often eat less and therefore consume fewer calories.

Hardly any calories, lots of taste

In addition, ginger water has practically no calories – a clear advantage over soft drinks and juices.

However, ginger water not only promotes a slim figure, but is also extremely healthy: ginger provides magnesium, iron, vitamin C, but also sodium, potassium and phosphorus.