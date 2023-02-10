Iveco Group gains over 13%. Positive tone for Enel, after the release of the preliminary results for 2022. Positive performance for oil companies

The major indices of Borsa Italiana and the main European financial centres they take the downward path in the last session of the week.

At 11.40 the FTSEMib it was down 0.61% to 27,339 points, just above the intraday low of 27,303 points. At the same time the FTSE Italia All Share was down 0.68%. Worst performance for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-1.57%) and for the FTSE Italia Star (-1,57%).

Il bitcoin it remains below 22,000 dollars (less than 20,500 euros).

Lo sspread Btp-Bund it narrowed below 185 points, with the yield on the ten-year BTP returning below 4.2%.

L’euro it fell to $1.07.

Iveco Group records a leap of 13.3% to 8.705 euros. The company communicated i 2022 financial results, the year closed with revenues and profitability higher than the consensus of analysts. In addition, Iveco Group has provided financial estimates for full-year 2023. In particular, management expects net revenues from industrial activities (including currency translation effects) to increase by 2-3% compared to 2022 and consolidated adjusted EBIT between 550 million and 590 million euros.

Enel it is up by 1.78% to 5.435 euros. The electric giant communicated i preliminary results for 2022. Ordinary EBITDA rose to 19.7 billion euros, up by 0.5 billion compared to 2021 and higher than the guidance communicated to the financial markets of between 19 and 19.6 billion euros. According to the consensus estimates of analysts published on Enel’s website and updated as of January 16, 2023, EBITDA was indicated at 19.15 billion euros, with an estimate range between 18.53 billion euros and 19. 56 billion euros. Net financial debt at the end of 2022 amounted to 60.1 billion euros.

Positive performance for oil sector stocksafter the price of crude oil in New York (contract expiring in March 2023) rose to $80 a barrel.

ENI gains 2.4% to 14.688 euros. Well too Tenaris (+1,09% a 15,81 euro).

Focus on UniCredit (-0,98% a 18,788 euro), after the sharp rise achieved in the previous session. The institute placed a one billion euro Senior Non-Preferred bond with a 6-year maturity and the possibility of early repayment (call) after 5 years, aimed at institutional investors. The annual coupon was set at 4.45%, with an issue price of 99.842%.

Unipol it lost 0.08% to 4.938 euros. The insurance company communicated i preliminary financial results of 2022 and confirmed the financial targets for the three-year period 2022/2024. A dividend of €0.37 is proposed.

All’Euronext Milan focus su Eurogroup Laminations on the day of its debut in Piazza Affari. The share recorded an increase of 1.82% to 5.6 euros. The shares had been placed at 5.5 euros, corresponding to an initial capitalization of 922 million euros.



