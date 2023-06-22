Home » Boston Scientific Spa / Ministry of Health
Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.3660/2023 of 13.6.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 15133/2022 Boston Scientific Spa with the intervention ad adiuvandum of Confindustria Medical Devices against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Cons. of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, the Conference of the Regions and Autonomous Provinces, the Regions, the Department of Health of the Sicily Region, the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano and towards of Roche Diagnostics Spa

Attachments:

Ordinance (PDF 270.6 Kb)

Appeal (PDF 0.69 Mb)

Instance (PDF 96.5 Kb)

Appeal Reasons added Abruzzo (PDF 0.64 Mb)

Appeal Added grounds Bolzano (PDF 0.55 Mb)

Appeal Added grounds Emilia Romagna (PDF 0.57 Mb)

Appeal Reasons added Friuli Venezia Giulia (PDF 0.53 Mb)

Appeal Reasons added Liguria (PDF 0.56 Mb)

Appeal Additional reasons Marche (PDF 0.62 Mb)

Appeal Reasons added Molise (PDF 0.54 Mb)

Appeal Reasons added Piedmont (PDF 0.58 Mb)

Appeal Reasons added Puglia (PDF 0.62 Mb)

Appeal Reasons added Sardinia (PDF 0.54 Mb)

Appeal Reasons added Sicily (PDF 0.63 Mb)

Appeal Reasons added Tuscany (PDF 0.55 Mb)

Appeal Reasons added Trento (PDF 0.54 Mb)

Appeal Reasons added Umbria (PDF 0.63 Mb)

Appeal Reasons added Val D’Aosta (PDF 0.61 Mb)

Appeal Additional reasons Veneto (PDF 0.52 Mb)

