Home Health Boston Uprising has released head coach – Overwatch 2 – Gamereactor
Health

Boston Uprising has released head coach – Overwatch 2 – Gamereactor

by admin
Boston Uprising has released head coach – Overwatch 2 – Gamereactor

The Boston Uprising Overwatch League team has been making some big changes during the 2022 season, as the team released several players just a few months ago before continuing to add new names while also seeing a flurry of management changes, including the release of general manager Chris “HuK” Loranger (who has been with the team since its inception).

Today’s news is similar to these previous developments, as the organization has announced that head coach Kim “Lori” Seung-hyun has been released and that Valentin “Ascoft” Wulfman will take over as head coach for the remainder of the 2022 season.

“Today, we have decided to let head coach Lori leave,” Uprising said in a statement. “We thank him for this service over the past two years and wish him all the best in his future endeavors. Through this In one move, Ashcroft will take over as head coach for the remainder of the 2022 season.

The Uprising will take place later this week when the team takes on the Houston Outlaws as part of its summer matchup event.

See also  We psychologists very disappointed with the Mental Health Conference

You may also like

Hackers hide malware in space footage captured by...

Eating eggs every day can be good for...

From Sealand to San Giorgio, passing through Taiwan:...

Watch our first star-studded World of Warcraft: Rage...

The health card is the latest victim of...

How and how much we talk about Enrico...

Traces of legionella in the kindergarten, in the...

Memory loss, the benefits of neurostimulation

How and how much we talk about Enrico...

Former Microsoft engineer spit on Windows 11’s start...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy