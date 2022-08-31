The Boston Uprising Overwatch League team has been making some big changes during the 2022 season, as the team released several players just a few months ago before continuing to add new names while also seeing a flurry of management changes, including the release of general manager Chris “HuK” Loranger (who has been with the team since its inception).

Today’s news is similar to these previous developments, as the organization has announced that head coach Kim “Lori” Seung-hyun has been released and that Valentin “Ascoft” Wulfman will take over as head coach for the remainder of the 2022 season.

“Today, we have decided to let head coach Lori leave,” Uprising said in a statement. “We thank him for this service over the past two years and wish him all the best in his future endeavors. Through this In one move, Ashcroft will take over as head coach for the remainder of the 2022 season.

The Uprising will take place later this week when the team takes on the Houston Outlaws as part of its summer matchup event.