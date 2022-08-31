Do you want to advertise on this site?

No alarmism. But the evidence of how important the anti-legionella protocols are for preventive purposes, exploiting the suspension of activities: in Montichiari, in fact, the analyzes to search for legionella in school complexes have given positive feedback at the Marcolini kindergarten, at the Novagli gymnasium and in the sanitary facilities of the primary school in via Falcone (where the renovation of the thermal power plant is in progress). In other schools and sports facilities “everything is ok”.

Mayor Marco Togni announces this, informing that “for Monday 5 September, with the opening of kindergartens, it was decided to bring water tanks for hand washing at the Marcolini kindergarten, while for the use of the toilets there are no problems ». Meanwhile, we work to eradicate the bacterium: «The company in charge is already intervening to carry out the thermal and chemical shock treatments necessary to restore the normal situation and subsequently new samplings will be carried out which, after 15 days, will give the results» continues Togni on his official Facebook page.

The checks carried out are foreseen “in the program against legionella that we have started as an administration since 2019” and which provides that in August, in view of the school reopening, analyzes are carried out in the various complexes: the non-use of water during the summer holidays in fact, it risks promoting contamination. But prevention will go a step further: «In addition to the treatments, we have also decided to install disinfectant dispensers in the sanitary systems (boiler, accumulator, pipes) to prevent the problem in the future».

Togni reassures: «Legionella has been present on Earth since before man. In all the past years, probably, there has always been in school facilities, only it has never been searched for. From 2019, to the reopening of schools and sports facilities, we carry out the necessary analyzes and treatments ».

Read here the GdB on newsstands today

the GdB on newsstands today Subscribe to the GdB newsletters. For all your interests, you can have a free newsletter to read comfortably in the email.

breaking latest news © www.giornaledibrescia.it