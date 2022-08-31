Home News Rosa Russo Iervolino, the children deny the news of the death: “He’s fine”. Her: “I just have a little back pain”
News

Rosa Russo Iervolino, the children deny the news of the death: “He’s fine”. Her: “I just have a little back pain”

by admin
Rosa Russo Iervolino, the children deny the news of the death: “He’s fine”. Her: “I just have a little back pain”

Rosa Russo Iervolino is fine. This morning on some sites the news of her death suddenly bounced but her children shortly after her immediately denied it. «My mother is alive, she is fine she greets everyone. There have been a lot of phone calls but luckily she is fine. I wouldn’t say it’s a bad joke, I just hope someone was wrong, “said the son.

Then in a post published on her Facebook page, Francesca Russo commented on the false news of the death of her mother, former interior minister and former mayor of Naples: «Mom is fine. I don’t know what idiot you spread this news. It would be a good idea not to joke about people’s lives… in Neapolitan style we make horns !!! ».

To LaPresse the same interested person then stated: «I’m fine, it’s not bad, I just have a little back pain. I got a lot of phone calls this morning, I thought something had happened to someone but nothing had happened. ‘
His last visit to Bagnoli dates back to last June.

See also  Summary: The New Crown Epidemic Rebounds Seriously After the Netherlands "Unblocked"-International News-China Matrix

You may also like

Zhongji Daily: There is no way out for...

Agostino Riitano: craftsman of the imagination – Stefano...

Air Force Aviation Open Event and Changchun Air...

Rivarolo, two hundred round bales on fire in...

The 2022 Shanghai Food Safety Publicity Week was...

27-year-old cyclist hit by a car in Villorba....

Shenzhen re-blocks and controls multiple districts and Beijing...

Weather forecast, up to Sunday thunderstorms in the...

Guarding the clear water and clear flow achieves...

Elections, appeals from the lists rejected in Fvg...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy