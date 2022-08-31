Rosa Russo Iervolino is fine. This morning on some sites the news of her death suddenly bounced but her children shortly after her immediately denied it. «My mother is alive, she is fine she greets everyone. There have been a lot of phone calls but luckily she is fine. I wouldn’t say it’s a bad joke, I just hope someone was wrong, “said the son.

Then in a post published on her Facebook page, Francesca Russo commented on the false news of the death of her mother, former interior minister and former mayor of Naples: «Mom is fine. I don’t know what idiot you spread this news. It would be a good idea not to joke about people’s lives… in Neapolitan style we make horns !!! ».

To LaPresse the same interested person then stated: «I’m fine, it’s not bad, I just have a little back pain. I got a lot of phone calls this morning, I thought something had happened to someone but nothing had happened. ‘

His last visit to Bagnoli dates back to last June.