Women’s foil, Favaretto wins in the World Cup in Tbilisi – Veneto

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 03 JUNE – Martina Favaretto won the individual round of the women’s foil World Cup stage in Tbilisi. It is the second success of the season for the Venetian who repeats herself, after her victory in Cairo in February, in a competition valid for individual Olympic qualification in Paris 2024, pending tomorrow’s team event.



Favaretto entered the medal zone with the large victory over the Japanese Miyawaki, defeated 15-2, then in the semifinal, against the world No. 2, the French Thibus, she won 15-11. In the final, the masterpiece race against the German Sauer, who had won the Shanghai GP 15 days ago, a 15-4 victory without history.



The race of Alice Volpi and Erica Cipressa, respectively ninth and tenth classified, stopped in the round to enter the “top 8”. Tomorrow the third and final day of competition in Georgia, with the team event that will see the blue quartet, number 1 in the ranking, made up of Martina Batini, Martina Favaretto, Francesca Palumbo and Alice Volpi. (HANDLE).

