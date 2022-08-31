Fiorentina on Wednesday 31 August and Roma on Sunday 4 September, both in Friuli. In the space of five days we will be able to understand, or at least guess, what Udinese’s destiny may be in this championship.

Of course, we are only on the fourth day, but being able to conquer a noble scalp like that of Viola after the precious success with Monza could give further impetus to a team still in search of its own precise identity, that identity that has already shown itself to have the Fiorentina, perhaps less tidy and beautiful to look at after the sale of the Torreira metronome, but definitely more powerful and solid.

HIGH RHYTHMS

In last Sunday’s match against Napoli, which Sottil will surely have followed with his collaborators, the Tuscans impressed for the sustained pace they held from the first to the last minute after playing Thursday with Twente in the Conference League.

Especially Sottil junior made a great impression, aka Riccardo, son of the Juventus coach who will certainly have a special evening seeing him dart in front of his bench. Knowing Andrea, yesterday spotted outside the Astoria hotel where the Fiorentina bus had just arrived, however, we are sure that for ninety minutes and more, he will not pay him a glance.

At the high pace of Fiorentina, Udinese will have to adapt a little and play as they like it, that is, giving Fiorentina a few spaces on the outside and restarting using Beto’s speed.

THE KEY

In the 4-0 win at Franchi last April 27, Cioffi’s winning move had been to keep Molina high on Biraghi. Tonight in that position Pereyra should be confirmed (we believe little in a starter Ehizibue after just a training session with his new teammates): here is the interpretation of the role of the two wingers will be essential to avoid being crushed too much by the opponents.

CHOICES

Udinese, we said, precisely by virtue of the three points won at Monza, has the possibility of playing with a slightly freer head. Will Sottil’s choices also go in this direction?

Opting for Lovric instead of Walace in front of the defense one would think so, but at the moment the Brazilian seems to have a few more chances to start from the first minute. The two mezzalos should be Arslan and Makengo. For the Turk it would be an important opportunity to win points in the hierarchy of his coach.

Compared to Friday’s race in Monza, the Slovenian Bijol should be seen in the center of defense, while in attack we are moving towards the confirmation of the Beto-Deulofeu couple. Few stories, they are the recognized owners: the Portuguese is growing, the first time as a starter has hit the mark, the Catalan is experiencing a period-no.

“He just misses the goal, he has to be calm and play without this hassle,” Sottil said of him. Will “Deu” listen to his coach’s advice?