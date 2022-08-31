Sword and sword group portrait poster

The online drama “Flying Fox Story” jointly produced by Penguin Films, Jiabo Time, and Rongcheng Pictures will be broadcast exclusively on Tencent Video at 20:00 tonight. Today, the play released the MV of “Dream Chaser” and the group portrait poster of “Sword and Sword Version”. As soon as the classic melody of “Dream Chaser” sounded, it immediately triggered the memories of netizens.

“Flying Fox Story” is adapted from the classic martial arts work of the same name by Jin Yong. The play tells the story of the Liaodong hero Hu Yidao (played by Qin Junjie) and Miao Renfeng (played by Lin Yushen), who were designed to be poisoned to death, and his son Hu Fei (played by Qin Junjie) When he grew up, he entered the rivers and lakes to avenge his father. On the way, he teamed up with the heroine Yuan Ziyi (played by Liang Jie) to fight the bully Feng Tiannan (played by Heizi), and bravely entered the capital with Cheng Lingsu (played by Xing Fei), the disciple of the King of Poison. , to rescue the martial arts crisis and become a story of a generation of heroes. The play is directed by Lian Yiming, directed by Cao Hua and Chen Xiaolei, written by Tang Jiayu and Qiu Huaiyang, starred by Qin Junjie, Liang Jie, and Xing Fei, specially invited by Lin Yushen to lead the leading role, with Ho Rundong as a special star, Ye Xiangming, Huang Mengying, Liu Yufeng and Hailing as a special star starring.

Qin Junjie as Hu Fei

Liang Jie as Yuan Ziyi

Hu Fei fell into a rough love and Jin Yong’s choice of red and white roses was staged again

The MV of “Dream Chaser” exposed today takes the love of the protagonist Hu Fei as the main line, connecting the love between Hu Fei, Yuan Ziyi and Cheng Lingsu. In the play, the emotions between the three of them are quite interesting: Hu Fei’s love for Yuan Ziyi, his first love, was the surprise of a glimpse of the purple and white horse on the side of the road, the pleasure of making a riot in Foshan, or she pulled him to kneel The love of walking 10,000 steps to seek medicine? Cheng Lingsu’s deep affection for Hu Fei was due to the young boy’s zeal to help her pick dung and water the flowers when they first met, or the tenderness of protecting her in front of her brothers and sisters? Two strange women, one met by chance, the cool and resolute red rose, and the other late, the witty white rose, how will Hu Fei choose?

Xing Fei as Cheng Lingsu

Lin Yushen as Miao Renfeng

The heroes show their heroic spirit, and the high-energy play on the premiere day restores the famous scene

In the group portrait poster of “The Sword and the Sword Version”, Hu Fei, Yuan Ziyi, Cheng Lingsu, Miao Renfeng, Tian Guinong (played by He Rundong) and others all have sharp eyes, Fu Kangan (played by Ye Xiangming), Nan Lan (played by Huang Mengying), Shang Baozhen (played by Liu Yufeng) and Ma Chunhua (played by Hailing) dressed up to match, and the rivers and lakes roared.

He Rundong as Tian returning to the farmer

Tonight’s premiere plot is full of high-burning fights, and the most anticipated famous scene by the audience is about to be staged: Hu Yidao and Miao Ren Fengcang Mountain compete in martial arts, the snow is vast, and the pride is full. The Hu family couple was unfortunately poisoned, and Miao Renfeng lost his confidant. How tragic? The young Hu Fei (played by Zhang Zihao) grew up in a hurry with Ping Si (played by Zhou Xiaoou) like weeds. Years later, they met by chance, just as the old lady Shang was trying to avenge her husband, trapping Miao Renfeng and others in the iron hall of the merchant’s fort and setting the hall on fire. Xiao Hu Fei has clear grievances, because Miao Renfeng had rescued himself by the river before, so he knew the difference in strength, but he still risked his life to fight with the old lady Shang (played by Liu Xuehua). Let everyone rekindle hope, and the young chivalrous love is beginning to take shape.

Ye Xiangming as Fu Kang’an

Huang Mengying as Nan Lan

How will Hu Fei, a young hero who returns to Foshan when he grows up, fight Feng Tiannan with Yuan Ziyi? After Miao Renfeng and Nan Lan became attached to the Leng Yue Bao Dao, what kind of story will be staged? Starting from 20:00 tonight, the online drama “Flying Fox Story” will be broadcast exclusively on Tencent Video. Members will update 2 episodes every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at 20:00, and the first update will be 4 episodes. Update 1 episode at 20:00 on Sunday, and 2 episodes on the first day. Let’s gather the wine together and reveal the answer together.

Liu Yufeng as Shang Baozhen

Sea bell decorated with horse spring flowers

