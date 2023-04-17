Home » “NARUTO X BORUTO Naruto Ultimate Storm Bonds” latest real machine play clips released
Entertainment

“NARUTO X BORUTO Naruto Ultimate Storm Bonds” latest real machine play clips released

by admin
“NARUTO X BORUTO Naruto Ultimate Storm Bonds” latest real machine play clips released

Bandai Namco’s “Naruto” latest game masterpiece “Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections” (NARUTO X BORUTO Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections) After the previous release of the trailer, this time we will further release new real machine play clips.

It reveals the state of Uzumaki Naruto and Uchiha Sasuke in “BORUTO”. The former is the “heavy particle” mode that burns the nine tails to gain powerful power at one time, and the latter is the Anbu posture that supports the seventh generation of Hokage. In the film, the combined moves of Earth Explosive Star and Double Qilin are used.

This work will be available on platforms such as PlayStation®5/PlayStation®4/Nintendo Switch™/Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One/STEAM® later this year. The Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One version is only available for download and sale. Interested readers stay tuned.

See also  It is rumored that the star of "Star Wars Jedi" will have his own "Star Wars" series - Disney Disney - cnBeta.COM

You may also like

Mary Quant, icon of a generation liberated with...

Cooltura, the start-up that helps fashion brands to...

Do peppers contain histamine?

Off-White™ x Futura x Nike Dunk Low Three-Party...

Helene Fischer: kiss shocks fans! Singer suddenly kisses...

Fragrance in Spring | Zhang Jingyi’s Flower Fairy...

The electric wave of the Shanghai Motor Show....

All in white in Bali: Sarah Engels marries...

Wu Zun Appears at BOSS 2023 Spring/Summer New...

Fat Klaus and his fight against belly fat:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy