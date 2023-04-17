“NARUTO X BORUTO Naruto Ultimate Storm Bonds” latest real machine play clips released

Bandai Namco’s “Naruto” latest game masterpiece “Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections” (NARUTO X BORUTO Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections) After the previous release of the trailer, this time we will further release new real machine play clips.

It reveals the state of Uzumaki Naruto and Uchiha Sasuke in “BORUTO”. The former is the “heavy particle” mode that burns the nine tails to gain powerful power at one time, and the latter is the Anbu posture that supports the seventh generation of Hokage. In the film, the combined moves of Earth Explosive Star and Double Qilin are used.

This work will be available on platforms such as PlayStation®5/PlayStation®4/Nintendo Switch™/Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One/STEAM® later this year. The Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One version is only available for download and sale. Interested readers stay tuned.