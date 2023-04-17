“Heroes Gathering of Holy Fire Emblem” New Hero Summoning Event “New Hero & Magic Weapon Hero Lite” debuts “Fire Emblem Heroes”

Nintendo’s smartphone game “Holy Fire Falling Demon Record Heroes Gathering (ファイアーエムブレムヒーローズ)” (iOS / Android) announced that it is expected to hold new hero summons from 15:00 on April 17, 2023 to 14:59 on May 9, 2023 Event “New Hero & Magic Weapon Heroine”.

From “FIRE EMBLEM Wushuang Fenghuaxueyue”, “Towards the Shining Knight’s Road, Heroine” and 3 new heroes from “Flower Snow Moon” will debut in ★5 selections! The story map Part 7, Chapter 2 “The World of the Past”, where new heroes will appear, will also be released at the same time as the limited-time missions.

English version of the film

Japanese version

On the way to the shining knight’s road, Ying Lite

Representative skill: “Magic Weapon・Magic Spear Rune”

Power: 16 Range: 1

Ease of Invoking Secrets (Activation Meter – 1)

If your own HP is above 25% at the start of the battle,

Attack, Speed, Defense, Magic Defense + 5 in combat,

Damage dealt + (speed × 20%)

(also including the mysteries launched before the battle),

Offsets the strengthening status of the enemy’s speed and defense,

And when the speed is higher than the enemy,

Offset the enemy’s absolute pursuit status in battle,

And the state of being unable to pursue

Felix the Sword of the Lone Wolf

Representative skill: “Sharp Sword of the Lone Ranger”

Power: 16 Range: 1

Ease of Invoking Secrets (Activation Meter – 1)

If your own HP is above 25% at the beginning of the round,

Or at the beginning of the battle, when your own HP is above 25% after the battle,

The following effects can be obtained respectively:

If the esoteric activation measurement is “maximum value”,

Upanishad Launch Meter – 2,

It is “Maximum value – 1”, and the measurement of the secret activation is – 1

If your own HP is above 25% at the start of the battle,

Attack, Speed, Defense, Magic Defense + 5 in combat,

AoE Arcane Damage Received

And the attack damage received in battle is reduced by 30%

(Except for the profound meaning of the range of the giant shadow),

And when there is no friendly unit within 1 grid around,

In battle, the enemy’s attack, speed, defense – 5

Pure White Mother Leia

Representative skill: “Gospel Breath”

Power: 16 Range: 1

When the enemy’s attack range is 2 squares, the damage is calculated based on the lower of its defense and magic defense

Ease of Invoking Secrets (Activation Meter – 1)

When attacked by an enemy,

Or when the battle begins, if the enemy’s HP is above 75%,

Your own attack, speed, defense, magic defense + 5 in battle,

Must be able to pursue,

The amount of change in the amount of the enemy’s secret activation measurement – 1

(If there are multiple same system effects, only take the maximum value),

The enemy’s pursuit damage – (own magic defense × 30%)

(Pursuit: 2nd attack of normal weapon

“Attack 2” weapon’s 3rd~4th attack)

Sylvain who is good at chatting up