BPI on the ALBVVG legislative process: Now is your chance to fight against …

BPI Federal Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry

Berlin (ots)

“According to the current status, the ALBVVG still does not solve the supply bottleneck problems for over 98 percent of primary care medicines,” says Dr. Kai Joachimsen, General Manager at the Federal Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry (BPI) in the run-up to the public hearing of the Health Committee in the Bundestag. “We are now dealing with a chronic disease in the supply of medicines. This requires a sustainable strategy.”

“It is true that the Minister of Health has repeatedly emphasized that the price screw for medicines has been overwound and that the cuts have been exaggerated, but the law has so far lacked really comprehensive and structurally far-reaching countermeasures for a secure long-term supply of medicines. We think it is difficult to explain that only antibiotics and pediatric medicines come into focus. Many other medicines for patients, some of whom are chronically ill, are not covered by the draft law, for example oncologicals. But the price pressure also exists and especially with other therapies that are also experiencing supply bottlenecks or threatened by it,” stresses Joachimsen.

“Global challenges need comprehensive answers. Flows of goods, supply chains and costs have changed dramatically. New price structures are therefore urgently needed, with which companies producing in Europe can compensate for costs without having to reckon with disadvantages in international competition at the same time. The primary goal must be be to prevent further exodus and to promote the domestic pharmaceutical location. One expedient measure would be, among other things, the cancellation of the automatic substitution of biotechnological drugs in pharmacies. In addition, we miss a comprehensive inflation compensation for all drugs affected by the price freeze in the ALBVVG, an inflation adjustment of the fixed price market and other incentive models in the field of reserve antibiotics,” says Joachimsen.

“In order to secure supply in the long term, however, we also need a new tendering process for discount agreements with health insurance companies for all primary care medicines. Not only should the cheapest manufacturer get a chance, but the reliability of the entire production chain and delivery must play a role. For a long time If you want to stick to discount agreements at all in this critical market environment, we recommend that you only allow them to be accepted by at least four suppliers in the market.As part of a mandatory multi-partner model, at least three contracts should be awarded, with at least two companies purchasing active ingredients from two different suppliers and from them at least one manufacturer mainly produces in Germany or Europe. This “4-3-2-1 model” of mandatory multiple awarding would be a first step towards promoting the location and security of supply. In addition, there must be no more discount agreements for medicines that are critical to supply. The whole thing would significantly reduce the risk of delivery and supply bottlenecks,” emphasizes Joachimsen.

“If the supply chain is interrupted – for example if preliminary products fail – the problem can be solved more easily if several suppliers are represented in the market and can react flexibly. On the other hand, extended reporting and stockpiling obligations – as provided for in the ALBVVG – ultimately only mean even more bureaucracy, inefficiency and additional costs. You can’t solve supply bottlenecks that way,” says Joachimsen.

Original content from: BPI Federal Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry, transmitted by news aktuell