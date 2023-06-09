Early cancer detection: Tchibo offers innovative HanseMerkur programme

Tchibo GmbH

Blood test enables early detection of cancer and cancer precursors

Comprehensive screening in case of suspicion

Supplementary cancer scan insurance with all-round protection from EUR 19.83/month

Head physician treatment in case of a necessary hospital stay

The life expectancy of Germans has increased significantly in recent decades. A major building block for staying healthy is the early detection of diseases. Against this background, the two traditional Hamburg companies Tchibo and HanseMerkur are expanding their existing partnership and are offering an innovative early cancer detection program with Krebs-Scan from June 5th. www.tchibo.de/krebs-scan

Cancer is one of the most common diseases of our time. In Germany alone, around 500,000 people are diagnosed with new cancer every year. After cardiovascular diseases, cancer is the second leading cause of death in this country. One thing is certain: the earlier cancer is diagnosed, the better the chances of recovery are usually. Early detection of cancer therefore plays an important role.

With Krebs-Scan, HanseMerkur offers a new and extensive early detection program from which Tchibo’s customers will also benefit from now on. The focus is on an annual blood test – the PanTum Detect®. In contrast to other blood tests for early detection, this does not detect classic tumor markers that only apply to specific types of cancer. Instead, the PanTum Detect® detects enzymes that are increasingly formed during the growth of different types of tumors – even in phases in which symptoms often do not appear. The blood is taken close to home at various locations throughout Germany.

If the test delivers an abnormal result, it is immediately clarified whether the suspicion of a dangerous tumor is confirmed and where it is located. State-of-the-art imaging such as MRT and PET/CT is used for this purpose. If these procedures confirm the initial suspicion, a specialist will arrange for further steps such as B. Treatment and therapy. The insurance cover is rounded off by extensive assistance services (including accommodation in a one- or two-bed room, daily hospital allowance, transport costs, daily spa allowance) and continuous medical advice in order to provide the insured with all-round care in this sensitive situation. Various scientific studies have shown that the combination of the blood test and imaging methods is suitable for detecting potentially dangerous tumors at an early stage – including at the University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE).

More attention to health maintenance and early detection

Tchibo has been cooperating with HanseMerkur in the insurance business since March 2020 and offers its customers products in the areas of health, family and pets, among other things. The cancer scan insurance package, which is unique in this form, supplements this portfolio and can be taken out permanently at www.tchibo.de/krebs-scan. Anyone who takes out supplementary insurance with Tchibo during the campaign period up to 24 July will receive a Tchibo shopping voucher worth 15 euros. Interested parties can find out more about the joint offer in the Tchibo online shop or on site in the Tchibo branches.

In this way, even more attention should be drawn to this important topic.

Cancer scan is designed as supplementary health insurance and represents a useful addition to the conventional early detection methods in the German health system.

Marcus Steiner, Tchibo Division Manager responsible for the insurance offer “With its product worlds and its high-quality coffee, Tchibo stands for enjoyment and joie de vivre. An important prerequisite for this is a mindful lifestyle. That is why we are pleased to be making an important contribution to maintaining health in cooperation with HanseMerkur to be able to.”

“Cancer scan has the potential to become an important component of early cancer detection. We are therefore very pleased that our proven cooperation partner Tchibo is helping to make the program accessible to everyone,” says Christian Herschler, Head of Cooperation at HanseMerkur.

About Tchibo:

Tchibo stands for a unique business model. Tchibo operates around 900 shops, over 24,200 retail depots and national online shops in eight countries. In addition to coffee and the single-serving systems Cafissimo and Qbo, the company uses this multi-channel sales system to offer weekly changing non-food ranges and services such as travel or mobile communications. In 2021, Tchibo achieved sales of EUR 3.26 billion with around 11,230 employees internationally. Tchibo is the roasted coffee market leader in Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic and Hungary and is one of the leading e-commerce companies in Europe. The family company, founded in Hamburg in 1949, has received several awards for its sustainable business policy: in 2012 the prize for business ethics and the environmental prize for logistics, and in 2013 the CSR prizes from the federal government and the EU. In 2016, Tchibo was recognized as the most sustainable large company in Germany.

About HanseMerkur:

With an annual turnover of 2.6 billion euros (2022), HanseMerkur is the only independent insurance group in the financial center of Hamburg. The roots of the 148-year-old personal insurer lie in health insurance, which is still the main division of the company today. HanseMerkur is also a specialist in private supplementary protection for people with statutory health insurance and, with around 1.3 million people with supplementary insurance (2022), one of the largest German providers in this segment. In addition, with premium income of EUR 267.6 million (2022) in the travel and leisure segment, it is one of the market leaders in tourism insurance. Further information at www.hansemerkur.de

