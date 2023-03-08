news-txt”>

(ANSA) – RIO DE JANEIRO, MARCH 07 – A swirling increase in dengue cases in Rio de Janeiro: Brazil’s tourist ‘capital’ is facing an epidemic of the disease, caused by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, with a 600% increase in the number of confirmed diagnoses since the beginning of the year.



The Epidemiological Observatory of the Municipality of Rio reported that 189 patients with dengue were detected in the ninth week of 2023 compared to 27 observed in the same period last year. Given the seriousness of the situation, the municipal administration has reported that it is “monitoring” various areas of the metropolis, especially in the western area, where the highest number of infected people has been recorded.



Meanwhile, the Pan American Health Organization reported that across Brazil, dengue cases rose 46 percent in the first two months of 2023, when 158,310 were reported to be infected. (HANDLE).

