Bauck GmbH is recalling three batches of its quick bread with bread spices. The reason: Increased tropane alkaloid values ​​have been found, which can lead to nausea and headaches.

Bauck GmbH informs about a recall via “ProductWarning.eu”. Elevated levels of tropane alkaloids were found in three batches of “Bauckhof Schnellbrot mit Brotgewürz”.

Bread Recall! Manufacturer warns of nausea and headaches when consumed

The substances can cause symptoms such as nausea, drowsiness and headaches. Consumption of the affected products is therefore strongly discouraged.

  • Item: Quick bread with bread spices 370638
  • Batches 229524 (best before: 26.11.2023), 231339 (best before: 03.02.2024) and 231964 (best before: 27.02.2024)

Customers can also return the products to the respective points of sale without presenting a receipt. For more information, please contact [email protected]

