40,000 jobs on the brink: Concerned CS employees are now beating down the doors of headhunters
The demise of the major Swiss bank is likely to lead to massive job cuts and a further loss of importance for Zurich’s financial center. Meanwhile, the future of the learners is also uncertain.
From an important financial center to a small financial center: due to the latest bank deal, Switzerland is left with only one big bank, albeit a monster bank. Countless questions are still unanswered – such as how the integration of Credit Suisse into UBS should go in detail. But one thing is clear: after the takeover, both banks are threatened with major job cuts.