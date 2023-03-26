40,000 jobs on the brink: Concerned CS employees are now beating down the doors of headhunters The demise of the major Swiss bank is likely to lead to massive job cuts and a further loss of importance for Zurich’s financial center. Meanwhile, the future of the learners is also uncertain.

The big banks are still important in Switzerland, but not as important as they were a few years ago. Image: Francesca Volpi / Bloomberg

From an important financial center to a small financial center: due to the latest bank deal, Switzerland is left with only one big bank, albeit a monster bank. Countless questions are still unanswered – such as how the integration of Credit Suisse into UBS should go in detail. But one thing is clear: after the takeover, both banks are threatened with major job cuts.