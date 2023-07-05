Breaking taboos about compression: New JOBST campaign brings more self-confidence and fighting spirit to therapy

The new video “Asynchronous but great – the JOBST swim team” is inspired by the story of JOBST founder Conrad Jobst, who himself suffered from venous insufficiency.

Millions of people in Germany are affected by lipedema, lymphedema and venous diseases. But many are ashamed to speak openly about it. With the new campaign “Nothing stops you”, the manufacturer of compression therapy solutions JOBST wants to raise awareness of lipoedema, lymphoedema and venous diseases and overcome associated taboos and prejudices. Patients should be encouraged to go to their doctor and have a diagnosis made – so that they can lead a self-determined life without compromises again.

Lipedema and lymphedema are two different diseases that remain largely unknown in society. Both have in common that they are associated with a high level of suffering for those affected. Early diagnosis is all the more important in order to treat and alleviate the symptoms quickly. This is the only way to regain quality of life. Lipoedema is a pathological proliferation of fatty tissue in both legs. The arms, on the other hand, are rarely affected. Those affected usually have a narrower upper body in relation to the lower half of the body. The second typical sign of lipedema is pain and sensitivity to touch in the legs. The disease is often confused with obesity or lymphedema. All three disorders can also occur together, making detection difficult and often leading to misdiagnosis. Lymphedema, on the other hand, occurs when there is congenital (primary lymphedema) or acquired (secondary lymphedema) damage to the lymphatic system. The lymphatic fluid can no longer be transported away sufficiently and usually collects in the arms or legs, which leads to uncomfortable swelling. As the disease progresses, the limb can deform significantly in later stages. Skin lesions occur that harden and become susceptible to infection. In comparison, venous diseases occur much more frequently. Every sixth man and every fifth woman in Germany suffers from chronic venous insufficiency, which is often preceded by varicose veins. A weakness in the vein wall also increases the risk of venous thrombosis.

Obtain a diagnosis for a better quality of life

Lymphedema and lipedema are diseases that are sometimes difficult to diagnose and treat. If you notice the first signs, you should definitely seek medical advice. Only with the right diagnosis can patients be treated adequately and their quality of life improved. Initial indications can result from how and where the increase in circumference or swelling appears, when it occurs, whether on one or both extremities, how long it lasts and what other symptoms come with it. Lipedema is often confused with obesity or lymphedema, which complicates the diagnosis. As a rule, the family doctor should be the first point of contact. They may then refer people to a specialist to confirm the diagnosis.

do what you love

Compression therapy is essential for lipedema, lymphedema and venous diseases. Various types of compression garments help to reduce symptoms such as swelling in lymphedema or pain in lipedema. Compression stockings are also the basic therapy for vein patients. If it is medically necessary, the doctor will issue a prescription for it. The type of stocking and the compression class are also specified. Those affected can go directly to a medical supply store for compression supplies with the prescription. There you will be advised and measured so that the compression stocking fits your needs perfectly.

Compression instead of compromise

Compression products from JOBST help those affected to live a strong everyday life and to do exactly what they love, despite lipedema, lymphedema or venous diseases. However, many sufferers are still reluctant to wear compression. Because the associated diseases and therapies are still stigmatized and are subject to many prejudices. In addition, those affected by the disease feel limited in their everyday life and less valuable. The new JOBST campaign “Nothing stops you” aims to encourage patients to wear their compression with self-confidence and not to be held back by prejudices and taboos.

The JOBST swimming team

The new video “Asynchronous but great – the JOBST swim team” is inspired by the story of JOBST founder Conrad Jobst, who himself suffered from venous insufficiency. Conrad Jobst loved swimming and felt weightless in the water. This gave him the idea of ​​developing a compression stocking that would surround his leg with soothing pressure – just like the water. The brand film can be seen on . It shows six people with lipedema, lymphedema and venous diseases. They all experience in an impressive way what they are capable of doing despite their illness.

For more than 65 years, the JOBST brand has specialized in improving the quality of life for patients with lipedema, lymphedema and lymphatic diseases. We develop and manufacture medical devices of the highest quality that are used for prevention and compression therapy. The JOBST product range offers the right treatment for every occasion. Further information at www.jobst.de and at www.lymphcare.com/de-de

