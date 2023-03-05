Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

The judges of thethey call it a case of “medical malpractice”: to a woman withbreast mood eight cycles ofand several cycles of. So far nothing strange. But the patient, undergoing an operation oftotal right – i.e. the surgical removal of awhole, in this case the right one – was treated with the radio on the healthy part of the body, i.e. the left one.

The facts

it happened atCancer Institute “John Paul II” by Bari. After the right mastectomy, the woman – we are in 2013 – is still advised to undergo a few cycles of radio and chemotherapy to be sure that there are no traces of cancer cells left in her body. “However, it has been ascertained – write the judges of the Court of Auditors of Puglia – that the chemo-radiotherapy cycles were carried out on the left side of the chest, the healthy one, and not on the right side». The Prosecutor’s Office of the Court of Auditors therefore asked for the compensation of 25 thousand euros for the head of the Radiotherapy Unit of the time, who then asked and obtained – subject to a favorable opinion from the same Prosecutor – to pay 50% due to definitively define the judgment.

