Breastfeeding: Breast milk changes a child – genetically

Whether in the professional societies or the World Health Organization, the opinion today is unanimous: In the first six months, everything that is not breast milk is suboptimal. It is true that milk powders are now biotechnologically sophisticated products, in addition to lactose they contain proteins, milk fats and short-chain carbohydrates exactly like nature does. Nevertheless, something crucial is missing: All the biological components that the manufacturers are not allowed to mix in, because then it would not be a food but a medicine.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

