Palpitations, tiredness, breathlessness, difficulty exercising or, more rarely, syncope, angina and dyspnoea. These are the symptoms of hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy which affects over 100,000 people in Italy, of which, however, only about 15,000 have received a correct diagnosis. In the remaining cases, the symptoms are confused with those of other heart diseases or are underestimated.