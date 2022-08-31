[NTD, Beijing, August 29, 2022]NASA recently released several images of the barred spiral galaxy NGC 1365 taken by the Webb Space Telescope. Also known as the Large Barred Spiral Galaxy, NGC 1366 is a double-barred spiral galaxy.

In mid-July, NASA released the first series of images of the universe captured by the James Webb Space Telescope. In early August, NASA once again released several fascinating images of the Wheel Galaxy. And last week, several beautiful pictures of Jupiter were released one after another, feasting the eyes of people all over the world. But for astronomy fans who look forward to seeing a series of breath-taking new images from the Webb telescope every day, the wait will be a test of patience.

However, there is a way to see the latest images taken by the Webb telescope. The Mikulski Archive for Space Telescopes (MAST) makes raw imagery available to the public, however processing these images requires many techniques. On Twitter or Flickr, there are a handful of astrophotographers who can process and post the latest stunning images from the Webb Space Telescope.

So while we wait for NASA to release more official images, we can also see some photos directly from social. Most of these photos are from space photographer Judy Schmidt. She conducts long-running surveys of nearby galaxies with high angular resolution physics, using a variety of telescopes to study stars and gas in spiral galaxies. She recently released some interesting pictures of galaxies observed through the Webb telescope, and has also uploaded several quite valuable images.

1. Dust in the Great Barred Spiral Galaxy

The breathtaking new image was captured because the Webb Space Telescope uses infrared technology to capture images unobstructed by gas and dust.

The protagonist in the image is known as NGC 1356, a dusty, double-barred spiral galaxy located in the constellation Fornax about 56 million light-years from Earth.

“Interestingly, the dust bar in this galaxy is not as conspicuous as it is in visible light,” Schmidt said on Flickr. “The center of the galaxy is a small active galactic nucleus, and the surrounding dust is quite noticeable.”

This photo was captured by the Mid-Infrared Observatory. It is an instrument that combines a camera and a spectrograph to see light in the mid-infrared region of the electromagnetic spectrum.

2. Close-up of the center of the “Great Barred Spiral Galaxy”

This close-up of NGC 1365, tweeted by Schmidt, clearly shows its core. This was taken with the Webb Space Telescope’s near-infrared camera, which senses light from the earliest stars and galaxies in the universe.

3. IC 5332 Spiral Galaxy

IC 5332, located in the constellation Sculpture, is a spiral galaxy about 30 million light-years from Earth. Through this image, we can see how Webb’s Mid-Infrared Observatory produces better images of wide-field astrophotography than the Hubble Space Telescope.

4. NGC 7496 Barred Spiral Galaxy

Another barred spiral galaxy captured by the Mid-Infrared Observatory is NGC 7496. The image shows a bright active galactic nucleus. The galaxy is located in the constellation Grus, more than 24 million light-years away from Earth.

5. IC 1623B galaxy

By processing image data from the Webb Telescope’s near-infrared camera, Roberto. Colombari eventually got the picture. IC 1623B, seen in the picture, is an irregular galaxy in the constellation Cetus, 250 light-years away from Earth, and one of two interacting galaxies in IC 1623. Like many distant galaxies, IC 1623 appears very bright when viewed in the infrared, a testament to the benefits of the Webb Space Telescope for astronomers.

During its first 10 years, the James Webb Space Telescope will study the solar system, photograph exoplanets and galaxies in the early days of the universe, and explore the mysteries of the universe’s origins.

