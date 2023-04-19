Bridge of April 25, the Maps now indicate where there can be rain, the trend

Weather trend for the April 25 long weekend

Bridge of April 25: the newly arrived maps indicate where there will be rain. The fluctuating weather phase continues divided between the first hot and sudden downpours and not even the next bank holiday will be an exception when there will be many regions at risk of precipitation due to powerful atmospheric movements of air masses on a hemispherical scale.

In technical terms these immense maneuvers are defined “meridian exchanges“: cold air descends towards mid-latitudes from Northern Europe/Atlantic, cooling them, while warm subtropical African air rises towards Europe as shown in the map below.

If he Festive Bridge it will open Saturday 22 under the banner of stable and sunny weather in a large part of the sectors, thanks to a comeback of high pressure that will extend over a large part of the Mediterranean basin to include Italy as well, in the second part of Sunday the entry of colder and more unstable air currents at high altitudes will cause a first thunderstorm wave especially in the northern regions.