Bridge of April 25, the Maps now indicate where there can be rain, the trend

Weather trend for the April 25 long weekend

Bridge of April 25: the newly arrived maps indicate where there will be rain. The fluctuating weather phase continues divided between the first hot and sudden downpours and not even the next bank holiday will be an exception when there will be many regions at risk of precipitation due to powerful atmospheric movements of air masses on a hemispherical scale.
In technical terms these immense maneuvers are defined “meridian exchanges“: cold air descends towards mid-latitudes from Northern Europe/Atlantic, cooling them, while warm subtropical African air rises towards Europe as shown in the map below.

If he Festive Bridge it will open Saturday 22 under the banner of stable and sunny weather in a large part of the sectors, thanks to a comeback of high pressure that will extend over a large part of the Mediterranean basin to include Italy as well, in the second part of Sunday the entry of colder and more unstable air currents at high altitudes will cause a first thunderstorm wave especially in the northern regions.

This will be the prelude to a worsening much more marked expected at the start of next week.
As the map below shows, from Monday 24 a deep depression present on the Scandinavian Peninsula will drive cold and unstable air currents of polar origin right into the heart of Europe. As often happens with this kind of configuration, the air masses will end their journey by diving into the Mediterranean basin directly from the Rhône gate (France) giving rise to the formation of a cyclone (indicated by the letter “B“).

Air currents of polar origin descending towards the Mediterranean basin
Here, therefore, that the ideal conditions will be created for the outbreak of sudden storm cells. The second map that we propose indicates in detail the areas at risk of rainfall: I am the Northeast and much of the Center-South where we do not exclude the possibility of locally very intense phenomena, accompanied by gusts of wind e hail. It should be noted that, as it is normal for Spring to happen, this does not mean that all days will be ruined by rainfall but rather, these phenomena last a few hours at most and then the sun returns (the classic spring instability).
Areas at risk of precipitation during Monday 24th April
During Tuesday 25, Liberation Day, we will still have residual instability in the central-eastern Alpine arc and in Calabria where the last rains may occur.
The real news, however, concerns the comeback in great style of the African anticyclone which will ensure greater atmospheric stability over most of the sectors and a significant increase in maximum temperatures. It could therefore be an excellent opportunity for out-of-town trips and above all to bring back the lightest clothes from the wardrobes for what is expected to be a seasonal turn in a big way.

