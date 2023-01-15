Home Health Brindisi, 77, died in the emergency room: the doctor left with a colleague and 30 patients in the queue resigns
Health

Brindisi, 77, died in the emergency room: the doctor left with a colleague and 30 patients in the queue resigns

by admin
Brindisi, 77, died in the emergency room: the doctor left with a colleague and 30 patients in the queue resigns

She left the emergency room of the Perrino hospital where she had worked for over two years after winning the competition. Clare Scarsi she resigned from the ASL of Brindisi, which loses another professional. In these conditions she could not guarantee patient care and save lives. On 16 November last, together with a colleague, the doctor of Sicilian origins had been forced to request the intervention of the magistrate of the Brindisi public prosecutor’s office to report the emergency situation in which her ward found itself: too many patients, with only two doctors in shift.

See also  Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: the proof

You may also like

Five cold-proof foods (plus one) to eat in...

Integrated medicine, the treatments in L’Aquila of prof....

the wellness experts speak

Beware of eating hazelnuts: here’s what could happen

Cheese: the question we all ask ourselves |...

5 Ways House Cleaning Improves Mental Health |...

Integrated medicine, the treatments in L’Aquila of prof....

Eating tangerines: this is what happens to our...

This is the time to go to sleep...

Intestine, the future of medicine passes through here

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy