She left the emergency room of the Perrino hospital where she had worked for over two years after winning the competition. Clare Scarsi she resigned from the ASL of Brindisi, which loses another professional. In these conditions she could not guarantee patient care and save lives. On 16 November last, together with a colleague, the doctor of Sicilian origins had been forced to request the intervention of the magistrate of the Brindisi public prosecutor’s office to report the emergency situation in which her ward found itself: too many patients, with only two doctors in shift.