On the morning of January 15, the first session of the 13th CPPCC Autonomous Region held its third plenary meeting, and elected the chairman, vice-chairman, secretary-general and standing members of the 13th CPPCC Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Committee.

Zhang Yankun, Secretary of the Party Group of the CPPCC Autonomous Region, Executive Chairman of the First Session of the 13th CPPCC Autonomous Region, Hu Dagula, Member of the Standing Committee of the Autonomous Region Party Committee, Minister of the United Front Work Department, and Deputy Secretary of the CPPCC Party Group, Qi Qige, Wei Guonan, Executive Chairman of the First Session of the 13th CPPCC Autonomous Region, An Runsheng, Zhang Lei, Zhang Baicheng, Yang Jie, Sun Junqing and Secretary General Yang Limin attended the meeting. Luo Zhihu, executive chairman of the bureau, presided over the meeting.

525 members were supposed to attend the meeting, but 492 actually attended the meeting, which complied with the relevant regulations.

The meeting adopted the election method for the first meeting of the 13th Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, passed the first meeting of the 13th Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference to elect the list of chief voters, deputy chief voters, and scrutineers, and elected the CPPCC Inner Mongolia Chairman, Vice Chairman, Secretary-General and Standing Committee Member of the Thirteenth Committee of the Autonomous Region.

According to the election method and vote counting results of the conference, Zhang Yankun was elected as the chairman of the 13th CPPCC Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Committee after being confirmed by the executive chairman meeting of the conference, Luo Zhihu, Qi Qige, Wei Guonan, An Runsheng, Zhang Lei, Zhang Baicheng, Yang Jie, Sun Junqing Elected as Vice Chairman of the 13th CPPCC Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Committee, Yang Limin was elected as Secretary General of the 13th CPPCC Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Committee, and 109 members including Yu Changhong were elected as Standing Committee Members of the 13th CPPCC Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Committee. (Inner Mongolia Daily Grassland All Media Reporter Bai Dan)

