Wei Zhaohui, member of the Guangxi CPPCC, secretary-general of the China-ASEAN Expo Secretariat, and director of the Guangxi International Expo Bureau.

People’s Daily Online, Nanning, January 14 (Reporters Pang Geping and Wu Qian) “I pay special attention to the content of this year’s autonomous region government work report on opening up and cooperation. It is mentioned in the report that the 19th China-ASEAN Expo and summit were successfully held, and signings were signed. The total investment of the project has increased by 37% compared with the previous session. At the same time, it is required to hold the 20th China-ASEAN Expo, summit and series of activities. This makes me very excited.” Guangxi CPPCC member, Secretary-General of China-ASEAN Expo Secretariat, Guangxi Wei Zhaohui, director of the Bureau of International Expo Affairs, said in an interview during the two sessions of Guangxi: “The China-ASEAN Expo will give full play to the role of China-ASEAN as an important open platform, and serve as the vanguard of Guangxi’s opening up and cooperation, serving Guangxi’s opening up and development, and striving to open up a new era. Contribute to Dongbo’s strength in building a new situation in Magnificent Guangxi.”

2023 is the 20th anniversary of the China-ASEAN strategic partnership and the 20th anniversary of the CAEXPO. Wei Zhaohui said that Guangxi International Expo Bureau will carry out a series of activities this year:

A series of commemorative activities will be held to highlight Guangxi’s new responsibility in serving to build a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future. Around the 20th anniversary of the China-ASEAN Expo, a series of celebration activities will be held with high standards, the opening ceremony will be held with high standards, and high-level dialogue and exchange activities will be held with high quality, so as to serve the steady and long-term development of China-ASEAN comprehensive strategic partnership.

Make full use of the “Nanning channel” to promote better integration and service of Guangxi to build a new development pattern. Combining the key tasks of Guangxi’s opening up to the outside world, such as the Western Land-Sea New Corridor, the Pinglu Canal, and the China-ASEAN (Nanning) Cross-border Industrial Integration and Development Cooperation Zone, plan special events to promote the construction of major strategies and major projects in Guangxi, and promote Guangxi High-tech The level of opening up to the outside world has reached a new level.

Explore the new potential of international economic and trade cooperation, and empower the high-quality development of Guangxi. Combining digital economy, green economy, new industrialization, industrial chain supply chain cooperation, cross-border e-commerce and other new cooperation hotspots and new fields to hold special exchange activities, organize Guangxi enterprises to connect and negotiate with ASEAN and other RCEP member countries, and countries along the “Belt and Road” , and cooperate with central enterprises and key domestic regions such as the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Yangtze River Economic Belt to promote investment and talent introduction projects in Guangxi and improve effectiveness.

The 20th China-ASEAN Expo to be held this year will adopt the model of “ASEAN Expo on the Cloud + Physical Exhibition”, develop through inheritance, seek breakthroughs through innovation, and build a closer China-ASEAN community of shared future for services and even East Asia’s economy and trade Make new and greater contributions to the comprehensive development of cooperation. Wei Zhaohui said that we will anchor the work goals of “four comprehensive upgrades” and further promote the upgrading and development of the China-ASEAN Expo.

The first is to comprehensively upgrade the high-level dialogue mechanism. Make every effort to promote the attendance of leaders from China and ASEAN countries, promote the upgrading of the co-hosting mechanism, continuously improve the mechanism of specially invited partners, and continuously expand the radiation of the CAEXPO platform.

The second is to comprehensively upgrade economic and trade effectiveness. Actively serve the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area, carefully design and enhance exhibitions, forums, conferences and other activities around the cooperation hotspots and emerging areas of concern to all parties, focus on improving the effectiveness of economic and trade cooperation, and promote the steady and solid recovery of the regional economy.

The third is to comprehensively upgrade the “Nanning channel”. Further expand the coverage of the “Nanning Channel”, further solidify the achievements of the “Nanning Channel”, further develop the functions of the “Nanning Channel”, and better integrate into and serve the construction of a new development pattern.

The fourth is to comprehensively upgrade the never-ending cooperation platform. With “one cloud platform, two physical centers” as the backbone, create a never-ending cooperation platform. This year, we will complete the second and third phases of the cloud-based China-ASEAN Expo, and strive to achieve substantive new results in the operation of the China-ASEAN Economic and Trade Center and the China-ASEAN Featured Commodities Collection Center.

