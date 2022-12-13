Home Health Bruce Willis, his condition worsens. What is aphasia
Bruce Willis, his condition worsens. What is aphasia

Bruce Willis, his condition worsens. What is aphasia

Bruce Willis’ health deteriorated. The 67-year-old actor suffers from aphasia, a disease that prompted him to leave the scene to heal himself. The information site RadarOnline revealed the aggravation of the situation. “The actor no longer speaks and does not understand what is being communicated to him,” RadarOnline said.

“There are days where you see glimpses of old Bruce, but they are short and less and less frequent,” adds the source, quoting the actor’s wife Emma Heming .

