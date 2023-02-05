Home Health Building Droids and Lightsabers Just Got CHEAPER in One Disney Park
Building Droids and Lightsabers Just Got CHEAPER in One Disney Park

Building Droids and Lightsabers Just Got CHEAPER in One Disney Park

If you’ve been debating visiting Savi’s Workshop in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, we’ve got something that could convince you — at least if you visit the shop in Disneyland.

Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland

The experience is a must-do for any Star Wars fan because it lets you build a custom lightsaber in a true Star Wars setting that provides a memorable experience in the process. Now, that experience will cost you LESS.

Last year, Disney raised the price of Savi’s Workshop from $219.99 to  $249.99. Well, based on the Disneyland website, that price in Disneyland has gone back DOWN to $219.99. Note that the price has remained at $249.99 in Disney World.

©Disney

So it looks like Disney has changed its mind about last year’s price increase, at least on the West Coast.

Savi’s Workshop Disneyland

We also noticed that the price for building a custom droid at Droid Depot has changed. With last year’s price increase, the experience was $119.99. That price is now $99.99, which was the original price before the increase. The price in Disney World, though, is still at $119.99.

©Disney

So if you ARE planning on booking either of those experiences, you might want to consider doing those in Disneyland where they’re now a little cheaper. We will be keeping an eye on the prices at Disney World, though, to see if they follow suit.

Something WEIRD Is Going on With Disney’s Star Wars Hotel

