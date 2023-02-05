If you’ve been debating visiting Savi’s Workshop in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, we’ve got something that could convince you — at least if you visit the shop in Disneyland.

The experience is a must-do for any Star Wars fan because it lets you build a custom lightsaber in a true Star Wars setting that provides a memorable experience in the process. Now, that experience will cost you LESS.

Last year, Disney raised the price of Savi’s Workshop from $219.99 to $249.99. Well, based on the Disneyland website, that price in Disneyland has gone back DOWN to $219.99. Note that the price has remained at $249.99 in Disney World.

So it looks like Disney has changed its mind about last year’s price increase, at least on the West Coast.

We also noticed that the price for building a custom droid at Droid Depot has changed. With last year’s price increase, the experience was $119.99. That price is now $99.99, which was the original price before the increase. The price in Disney World, though, is still at $119.99.

So if you ARE planning on booking either of those experiences, you might want to consider doing those in Disneyland where they’re now a little cheaper. We will be keeping an eye on the prices at Disney World, though, to see if they follow suit.

