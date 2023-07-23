Bundeswehr medical service receives new material for emergency care

PIZ equipment, information technology and use

The Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) has concluded two contracts for new medical products for the medical service. With the two conventions, which are regularly financed from the defense budget, the material used up to now will be replaced and the equipment will be brought up to the current medical standard.

For the project of the new all-terrain wounded transport vehicles (BAAINBw press release of July 22nd, 2021), 294 mobile stretchers have been commissioned. The contractual partner is Stryker GmbH & Co. KG, which will supply stretchers of the M1 Roll-In model to the Bundeswehr. In addition to being used on military vehicles, the stretchers can also be used on civilian medical service vehicles. They are also intended for emergency care in the hospitals and mobile medical facilities of the German Armed Forces. The first deliveries are scheduled to begin as early as next week and be completed in 2027. The contract has a volume of around 2.5 million euros.

Another 15 stretchers will be procured immediately for replacement stock. Appropriate warehousing means that replacements or additional capacities can be accessed quickly if required.

A newly concluded framework agreement with the company B. Braun Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG enables the procurement of up to 1,733 infusion syringe pumps. The award, including the tender and the conclusion of the contract, took only around four months, taking into account the specified deadlines, and 533 devices are to be delivered this year. The new syringe pumps replace the previous systems, which are no longer supported by the manufacturer. With the help of the devices, medication, injections and infusions can be administered to a patient in constant doses and automatically, thus relieving the rescue workers. The newly procured syringe pumps are used in the protected and unprotected vehicles of the green fleet of the Bundeswehr medical service. The contract, which runs until 2027, has a volume of around 3.5 million euros and also includes the training of specialist staff.

