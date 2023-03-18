Other than relatives of Cutro’s victims angry with Giorgia Meloni. Many of them in the meeting with the premier at Palazzo Chigi asked for – and obtained – numerous selfies. This was revealed by Nicola Porro who has published a rather eloquent video on his website: the relatives of the migrants who tragically disappeared in the shipwreck off the Calabrian coast, invited by the government for a private meeting, form a “gang” around Meloni and many of them take selfies and shaking hands with the Prime Minister.

A reconstruction which, as the presenter of Quarta Repubblica underlines, debunks the narrative according to which the families of Cutro’s victims were “angry” with the premier and with the government. “We have read it in the reports that have been going on for weeks in the newspapers: the anger of relatives, ‘we expected a tribute to the coffins’, ‘they left us alone to our pain’. Great intellectuals and left-wing politicians marched on us. And yet … yet what happened yesterday at Palazzo Chigi tells a different story, decidedly different, and belies such reconstructions far and wide”, reads on nicolaporro.it.

After the lack of confrontation on the sidelines of the Council of Ministers that the government held in the Calabrian village last week, Meloni received about thirty family members of the victims of the shipwreck, including three women and several children, in the Green Room of Palazzo Chigi, together with the undersecretary Alfredo Mantovano and the foreign minister of the Farnesina Antonio Tajani.