The well-known Serbian lawyer Tom Phil commented on the warrant for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin and revealed how it could happen in practice.

Famous Serbian lawyer Tom Filo he commented for “Telegraf” about the warrant for the arrest of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin. He reminded that the countries that are signatories to the agreement they would have to hand over Putin if he found himself on their territory.

“However, this is not even possible in theory. The only thing that can be repeated is the Serbian scenario, as in the case of Slobodan Milošević“, said the famous Serbian lawyer Toma Fila.

The International Criminal Court in The Hague is officially recognized by 123 countries that have ratified the Rome Statute of the ICC (International Criminal Court). All countries that recognized this court would have a legal obligation to execute the arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to attend the BRICS summit in South Africa in August. The Republic of South Africa is one of the 123 countries that have recognized the International Criminal Court in The Hague and are legally obliged to implement the arrest warrant for the President of Russia Vladimir Putin, “Sky News” writes.

According to analysts, the chances are small President of the Republic of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosaand indeed ordered the security forces to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin. But according to the words expert in international criminal and humanitarian law, Tobi Kadmanthis decision of the International Criminal Court would allegedly prevent Putin from leaving Russia in the future.

“An arrest warrant could prevent the Russian president from leaving Russia. Although there is fear and reluctance, other countries have a responsibility to extradite Putin if he enters their territory. The move by the International Criminal Court is just another chink in Putin’s power at home. It may happen that this prevents him from leaving Russia, and this in itself should not be insignificant. This is the beginning of a large series of war crimes for which Russia will be accused. There will be cynicism about his appearance in court, people have to be realistic about that“, believes expert in international criminal and humanitarian law Tobi Kadman.

