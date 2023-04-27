Home » BUST. AN AUTHOR OF THE RAID IN THREE PHARMACIES ON MARCH 8, 2022 IDENTIFIED AND INVESTIGATED – MI-LORENTEGGIO.COM
(mi-Mi-lorenteggio.com) Busto Arsizio, 27 April 2023 – Following investigations, the State Police of Busto Arsizio identified and released one of the perpetrators of the raid on three pharmacies that took place on the night of March 8, 2022.

On that night, in just over two hours between midnight and two, three unknown criminals had carried out raids in as many pharmacies in Busto Arsizio: after forcing the entrances, they had entered in rapid succession the Santi Apostoli, Mazzucchelli and Agesp pharmacies, stealing from the around 2500 euros in total.

The images recorded by the cameras and acquired by the agents of the Public Security Commissioner had shown the features of the three thieves, very young and of apparent North African origins, never identified in the city.

However, the fingerprint left on the door of one of the pharmacies proved to be decisive for the identification of one of the three and which, praised by the Scientific Police of the Via Foscolo Commissariat, appeared to belong to a Moroccan who, despite his very young age of 14 at the material time, he had already reported more than one complaint for similar crimes.

It was not possible to contest the three thefts from the foreign minor, without a permanent residence in Italy and controlled on various occasions in various Italian locations, until today, when it emerged that the same, with other personal details, was detained in the juvenile prison of Turin for a home burglary.

The very young thief will therefore also have to answer for the thefts committed in Busto Arsizio.

