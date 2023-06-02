Buy lavender oil: essential lavandin for relaxation

Buy organic Lavandin lavender oil and relax

Anyone who wants to buy lavender oil can now do so in the online shop for essential oils, oelkaufen.com. Lavender essential oil has long been known for its many beneficial properties. It is obtained from the flowers of lavender (Lavandula angustifolia) and has a pleasant scent that has a calming and relaxing effect. The essential oil is used in aromatherapy, skin care and as a natural sleep aid. In this context, the renowned online shop oelkaufen.com presents a large selection of fragrant and high-quality essential oils. Here you can now also buy conventional or organic lavender oil.

The effect of lavender oil

Lavender oil is known for its soothing properties. It has a positive effect on the nervous system and can reduce stress and anxiety. The inhalation of the lavender oil can contribute to relaxation and increase general well-being. In addition, lavender oil is valued for its sleep-promoting effect. It helps with sleep disorders and problems falling asleep by promoting relaxation and thus contributing to better sleep quality. Laveadin oil also has skin care properties. It can provide relief from skin irritations such as acne, eczema or insect bites and support skin regeneration.

Dosage recommendations for lavender oil

Lavender oil has many uses. In aromatherapy, it can be used in fragrance lamps or diffusers. About 5-7 drops of lavender oil in a bowl of hot water is recommended for one inhalation. For topical use, lavender oil is diluted with a carrier oil, such as almond oil, and applied to the skin. The dosage varies according to need, but usually 2-3 drops of lavender oil per 10 ml of carrier oil are recommended. As a bath additive, 5-10 drops of lavender oil can be added to the bath water to achieve a relaxing and calming effect.

Production of organic lavender oil

Organic lavender oil is produced under strict ecological standards. The lavender is grown in an organic farming method, using organic seeds and using natural pest control methods. The lavender is harvested at the optimum time when the flowers have reached their maximum concentration of essential oils. Gentle processes are used during the distillation to preserve the quality of the lavender oil. The organic lavender oil from oelkaufen.com is also regularly checked for purity and quality in independent laboratories to ensure that it meets the highest standards.

The difference between organic lavender oil and lavender oil lies in the way it is cultivated and manufactured. Organic lavender oil is extracted from lavender flowers grown under strict organic standards. No chemical pesticides, herbicides or synthetic fertilizers are used in the organic cultivation of lavender. Instead, natural pest control methods and organic fertilizers are used. The organic seed guarantees that the lavender is free from genetically modified organisms.

In addition, gentle processes are used during the distillation of the organic lavender oil in order to preserve the quality of the essential oils. The purity and quality of organic lavender oil is regularly verified through independent laboratory tests to ensure it meets the highest standards.

In contrast, conventional lavender oil is not grown under the same strict organic standards. When grown conventionally, chemical pesticides, herbicides, and synthetic fertilizers can be used to protect lavender from pests and encourage growth. This can leave residues of chemical substances in the lavender oil.

Therefore, organic lavender oil is a preferred choice for those who value sustainable and environmentally friendly production of essential oils. Free from harmful chemicals and residues, it offers the peace of mind of using a high quality and pure product. By purchasing organic lavender oil, consumers can help support organic farming and make a positive impact on their health and the environment.

Another important difference is between lavender oil and lavandin oil. Lavandin (Lavandula x intermedia) is a cross between true lavender (Lavandula angustifolia) and spike lavender (Lavandula latifolia). The two types of plants from which Lavandin is derived are hardy and high-yielding, resulting in a higher production volume.

The main difference between lavender oil and lavandin oil lies in the chemical profile and fragrance. Lavender oil contains a variety of chemical constituents, including linalool and linalyl acetate, which are responsible for its distinctive scent and therapeutic properties. Lavandin oil, on the other hand, contains higher concentrations of camphor, terpinen-4-ol and cineole, resulting in a stronger and more intense scent.

In terms of use and effects, both oils have similar properties. Known for their calming and relaxing effects on the nervous system, they are used in aromatherapy for their mood-elevating and stress-reducing properties. Lavandin oil is also often prized for its antimicrobial and pain-relieving properties.

It is important to note that lavender oil and lavandin oil can be used in different application areas. Lavender oil is often used in skin care products, massage oils and aroma lamps, while lavandin oil is more likely to be used in cleaning products, soaps or air fresheners due to its intense fragrance.

Choosing between lavender oil and lavandin oil comes down to personal preference and intended use. Both oils offer soothing and relaxing properties, but with different scent profiles.

