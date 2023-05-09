BZgA and Catholic hospitals together motivate decision-making / …

Catholic Hospital Association of Germany eV KKVD

Cologne (ots)

The Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA) and the Catholic Hospital Association Germany eV (kkvd) are starting the joint campaign “Organ and tissue donation. Decide now. Spread the word!” in the Augustinian Hospital in Cologne. With the campaign, BZgA, kkvd and the 59 participating general and specialist hospitals from the kkvd network motivate people to deal with the topic of organ and tissue donation with the aim of making a personal decision and documenting it.

Prof. Dr. Martin Dietrich, Acting Director of the BZgA: “We are observing a predominantly positive attitude towards organ donation, but so far too few people have recorded their personal decision to donate organs and tissue. That’s why we are encouraging this joint campaign to document your personal attitude in an organ donation card and to talk about it with relatives. If nobody knows their own decision, relatives have to decide about a possible donation.”

dr medical Dirk Albrecht, Board of Directors of the German Catholic Hospital Association (kkvd): “A great deal of suffering can be prevented with every single transplant. That’s why the Catholic hospitals in Germany support all activities to increase the frequency of transplants. Regardless of this, we respect the personal decision of each individual, including against organ donation, because human autonomy is one of the greatest goods of our society.”

Prof. Dr. medical Tobias Beckurts, Medical Director of the Augustinian Sisters Hospital in Cologne: “Organ donation in Germany is at an alarmingly low level compared to other European countries. When discussing the pros and cons, we often lose sight of the essential: the urgently needed help for people with organ failure. We need greater pragmatism here, which is responsible for this can ensure that donations become a matter of course for more and more people!”

The results of the BZgA representative survey from 2022 show that 84 percent of those surveyed have a positive attitude towards organ and tissue donation, and almost 61 percent have already made a decision. 44 percent recorded their decision in writing. With the campaign “Organ and tissue donation. Decide now. Spread the word!” BZgA and kkvd support the topic of organ and tissue donation with understandable and comprehensive information.

In order to provide people with information on organ and tissue donation, a flyer with two organ donation cards is handed out to employees, patients and visitors. With an individual information poster, the hospitals can point out contact persons on site and enable the exchange and answering of questions.

background

The BZgA will inform you www.organspende-info.de on all questions relating to organ and tissue donation and offers brochures, flyers and organ donor cards that can be ordered free of charge. The flyer and poster for the campaign “Organ and tissue donation. Decide now. Spread the word!” are available in the online ordering system of the BZgA at:

The free BZgA organ donation info line offers personal advice Monday to Friday on 0800 90 40 400 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. In addition to the information offered by the BZgA, citizens have been able to get advice on organ and tissue donation from their family doctor since March 2022 due to a change in the law.

