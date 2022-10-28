Home Health Cagliari, enrolls in the gym with a stolen credit card: 53 years old in trouble
Cagliari, enrolls in the gym with a stolen credit card: 53 years old in trouble

Cagliari, enrolls in the gym with a stolen credit card: 53 years old in trouble

A 53-year-old denounced by the Cagliari State Police. The reason? He used a stolen credit card to join the gym.

The investigation, conducted by the Crimes Against the Patrimony Section of the Flying Squad, arose from the complaint presented by a young woman from Cagliari, whose bag had been stolen, left inside her car.

In the bag were kept 1,300 euros in cash, identity documents and – in fact – the credit card.

From the credit card statement, the investigators traced a payment made, after the theft, in a gym in Cagliari.

From the video surveillance images of the gym, the policemen of the Flying Squad then identified the person in charge, already known to the police, who now faces a sentence of two to eight years in prison.

