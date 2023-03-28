As reported by the Calcioefinanza.it portal, a positive net result even if a contraction for Cairo Communication in the 2022 budget. The group led by the patron of Turin closed 2022 with gross revenues of 1.176 billion (practically the same as the previous year). The Board of Directors of Cairo Communication will propose to the Shareholders’ Meeting the distribution of a dividend of 0.14 euros per share gross of withholding taxes and therefore Urbano Cairo owns around 74 million shares and should collect around 10.4 million euros.