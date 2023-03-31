Türkiye-Croatia changes Inter’s midfield. Hakan Calhanoglu’s injury (READ HERE) puts Marcelo Brozovic back in the control room. In reality, the Croatian international has played in front of the defense four of the last five league games with Udinese, Bologna, Spezia and Juventus, coming on as a substitute only against Lecce. But in fact it had been overtaken in the hierarchies by the Turkish ex Milan, who Inzaghi preferred him as playmaker both in the derby and in both matches with Porto in the Champions League.

IN THE FIELD – On Saturday with Fiorentina at San Siro, but also on Tuesday on Juve’s pitch in the Italian Cup and in the quarter-finals of the Champions League against Benfica, Inter need Brozovic. Not the one seen so far this season, conditioned by injuries and the World Cup in Qatar. But the modern director who combines quality and quantity appreciated until last year, when his contract was about to expire and he has signed a renewal until June 2026. With a (deserved) salary increase to 6.5 million euros net per season, a figure that made him the highest paid player owned by the Nerazzurri club.

ON THE MARKET – Born in 1992, Brozovic arrived in Milan in January 2015 from Dinamo Zagreb on a 3 million euro loan with a buyout set at another 5 million in the summer of 2016 for a total valuation of 8 million. To settle the accounts of the budget, the president Zhang has to make money on the next summer transfer market. When Brozovic, together with Dumfries, will be put up for sale waiting for the right offer from abroad.

HEIRS IN THE HOUSE

– Also because the Nerazzurri managers have already decided to bet on Calhanoglu, ready to sign a contract extension until June 2027. The same deadline as Kristjan Asllani, who Inter will buy from Empoli at the end of the season, paying another 10 million euros after the 4.5 million already disbursed last summer for the onerous loan. The young Albanian international born in 2002 has so far failed to find space in the team, but enjoys the trust of the club and the future is all on his side. For the present there is (still) Brozovic.