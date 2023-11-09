Can Coffee Help Counteract Type 2 Diabetes? Research Suggests a Positive Influence

Coffee: A natural ally against type 2 diabetes

In a world where diabetes diagnoses are on the rise, the discovery of natural allies to help counteract the disease is more important than ever. According to a recent study published in the journal Clinical Nutrition, one such ally could be a daily cup of coffee.

The study, published in honor of World Diabetes Day on November 14, revealed that drinking 3-4 cups of coffee a day is associated with a 25% lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes compared to consuming less or no coffee at all. This evidence is further supported by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), which recommends a daily caffeine intake of 400 mg as the correct dose for most people.

In Italy, where approximately 3.9 million people reported having diabetes in 2022, the news of coffee’s potential health benefits is particularly relevant. The country has seen a sharp increase in diabetes cases in recent years, attributed to factors such as an aging population, earlier diagnoses, and worsening risk factors exacerbated by the pandemic.

The Institute for Scientific Information on Coffee (Isic) has also contributed to the body of evidence supporting coffee’s role in reducing the risk of diabetes. Research indicates that caffeinated coffee may offer greater protection to women than men and that decaffeinated coffee also has protective effects. Furthermore, long-term coffee consumption can contribute to the overall antioxidant load of the diet, helping to limit oxidative stress and potentially prevent the onset of diabetes.

With coffee’s rich mixture of bioactive compounds, including polyphenols, it appears to positively influence glucose metabolism and antioxidant processes, making it a promising natural ally in the fight against type 2 diabetes. As scientific research continues to unveil the potential health benefits of coffee, its role in promoting overall wellbeing may become even more apparent in the years to come.