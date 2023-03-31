The black tip of the banana is always seen as something dangerous or even toxic. Let’s see how much truth there is in this “rumor” and how things really are

Every time we shell the banana the first thing you notice is the black tip. In a now spontaneous way we remove it immediately and then eat the rest of the fruit. But why do we do this? Simple. From an early age we were made to believe that part is toxic and therefore harmful to health.

Let’s try to understand more about this situation which often also generates a bit of embarrassment. Maybe while you are a guest at the home of friends or relatives at the time of eating banana the tip is removed to the amazement of those present who do not think the same way.

Banana, black tip: can you eat it?

Before going into the question, it is good to understand what are the benefits of banana. It is a rather consumed fruit and often recommended by nutritionists. It also contains numerous nutrients useful to our body such as mineral salts, potassium and magnesium. At the same time it has a low glycemic index and is rich in flavonoids.

So, the banana it is really good for the body and is also used to reduce bad cholesterol levels. However, this is not true for everyone. According to another school of thought they even make you fat. However, the truth is in the middle: in fact, it is the quantities taken that lead weight gains.

Returning to black tip, according to popular belief it would be toxic due to the presence of pesticides with which bananas are treated. Even eating it would go against a abdominal cramps and dysentery. Nothing more false.

All this is the result of an urban legend that has spread over the centuries United States in the 90’s. According to these rumors which have been rapidly circling the globe, the other black parts of the banana they were to be avoided. This is one of the most common hoaxes ever. The black part is nothing but thecalyx apex of the flower not fallen during the harvest.

In fact it is a harmless component that does no harm to the man who eats it. That said, fear not. You can eat any part of it banana. At least until now there is no overt scientific evidence that can attest otherwise. The same goes for the others too black areas. Indeed, there are those who find them even tastier.

