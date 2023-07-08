Cancer diagnosis: This is how the psyche becomes strong / those affected and their relatives should …

Word & picture publishing group – health reports

Baierbrunn (ots)

The diagnosis of cancer not only has physical consequences, the disease also has a direct effect on the psyche. According to studies, up to 59 percent of patients experience high psychological stress and 48 percent of those affected experience severe anxiety. “Pay attention to the soul as much as to the body,” recommends psycho-oncologist Dr. Angela Grigelat, in the health magazine “Apotheken Umschau”.

Provide for beautiful moments in a targeted manner

The good news: “Resilience can be trained like a muscle,” explains Grigelat, who wrote the guide “Survival Book for the Soul” for those affected and their families. Anyone who is constantly in alarm mode should try to temporarily keep incriminating information away from them. Patients can agree with themselves and those around them, for example, not to deal with cancer issues in the evenings or at weekends. Pleasant ideas or a remembered moment of happiness can also calm the heartbeat or breathing. Patients can generate new good feelings by listening to their favorite music, being inspired by an art exhibition, enjoying a hike, meeting friends or by meditating.

Help with high mental stress

However, the power of positive thoughts and a healthy lifestyle do not magic cancer away or protect against it. “Cancer is a cell accident. It also happens to those who have taken care of their cancer prevention and have hardly been exposed to stress in everyday life,” says psycho-oncologist Grigelat in the health magazine “Apotheken Umschau”. If the mental stress caused by the illness exceeds your own strength, you should seek professional help. Those affected and their relatives can find free, short-term support in tumor centers and at psychosocial cancer advice centers. If people develop depression as a result of their cancer or suffer from anxiety disorders, outpatient psychotherapy can be useful. In most cases, the quality of life can be improved with just a few consultation appointments.

