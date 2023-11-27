Cancer: Why men deal with the diagnosis differently than women

Cancer – this diagnosis is a shock for everyone. But men react to this disease differently than women. Psycho-oncologist Carsten Witte explains why this is the case in an interview with stern.

Twelve years ago, Carsten Witte was diagnosed with bone cancer. He was 24 years old at the time. The diagnosis turned his life around. He founded the Self-help group “Young and Cancer” and does voluntary work there. He also reoriented himself professionally: He got his high school diploma, studied health education and trained as a psycho-oncologist. For three years he has been advising cancer patients in a psychosocial consultation at the Center for Radiation Therapy in Freiburg. And explains, why men deal with a cancer diagnosis differently than women.

