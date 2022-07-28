We often talk about physical activity for the prevention of cancer, but it is now well established that staying active even after a diagnosis is important to improve the quality of life. It applies to everyone, even those who have been operated on for prostate, kidney and bladder cancer. A new webtalk of the Oncowellness platform (accessible without the need to register and free of charge) is dedicated to the benefits of physical activity for genitourinary tumors, with the participation of oncology, physical activity and rehabilitation specialists, of the Patient Association PAlINUro. This special online gym “opened” last April to help patients orient themselves, through advice from certified trainers, training cards, video tutorials and real meetings between experts, such as webtalk. The project, promoted by Pfizer, has a specific focus on four types of cancers: genitourinary, breast, lung and blood.

Physical activity as an integrated treatment

Each genitourinary tumor (prostate, bladder and kidney) has its own peculiarities and consequently the integrated treatments, including physical activity, must be adapted to both the type and phase of the disease. “Integrated therapy can be divided into phases”, explains Daniele Santini, Director of the Territorial Oncology Unit of the University of Rome Sapienza – Polo Pontino: “The first is that of the treatment of primary cancer, so it is important to educate the patient on what are the possible complications of a possible radiotherapy or a possible surgery and here are some data that demonstrate how an adequate psychological, physical and nutritional approach can greatly improve the quality of life. The second phase is that of systemic treatment, such as hormone therapy in prostate cancer, chemotherapy in bladder cancer, biological therapy in kidney cancer. Depending on the type of medical therapy, the type of side effects changes. Preserving the quality of life by maintaining good physical activity, good nutrition and reducing any side effects such as nausea, vomiting, fatigue and asthenia in these patients becomes absolutely essential “.

What and how much physical activity?

Physical activity is recommended by the guidelines of the American Cancer Society and the American College of Sport Medicine, according to which we know that not only can it be done safely but is also recommended. “Also to have a faster recovery”, underlines Claudia Cerulli, PhD in Physical Activity and Health at the University of Rome Foro Italico: “The indications are from 150 minutes to 300 minutes of moderate aerobic activity (brisk walking, ed. ) per week, or from a minimum of 75 to a maximum of 150 minutes a week of intense physical activity (running, ed.), alternated twice a week with strength-increasing exercises, all this interspersed with stretching and joint mobility “.

The impact on psychological well-being

The benefits also concern the psychological sphere. Cancer, in fact, brings with it anxiety, fear, anger, disorientation, guilt and loneliness. Some emotions are linked to an inevitable change in the body image which is closely linked to the image of oneself as a person. “The psychological impact of physical activity for patients occurs at various levels”, recalls Gabriella De Benedetta, Director of Psychologist at UOSC Hematology of the National Cancer Institute and Vice-President of SIPO – Italian Society of Psycho-Oncology: “First, the awareness that cancer does not stop life; second, regular and continuous physical activity helps relieve stress, contain anxiety, depression and improve sleep. The reason for these benefits is that regular physical activity involves changes in the brain, inducing calm and relaxation. The endorphins that are released during exercise have an analgesic and euphoric function and improve mood “. Moreover – explains the expert – physical activity increases self-confidence and self-esteem thanks to the small goals and objectives that the person reaches day after day. They also improve executive functions, memory, and ultimately improve self-perception.

Rehabilitation: important, but there is no uniform path

However, there is no uniformity for the diagnostic-therapeutic path of patients with urothelial neoplasia. “The rehabilitation aspect is certainly an area of ​​extreme lack, but also absolutely necessary, especially for those patients who have undergone radical cystectomy with orthotopic neobladder packaging”, says Laura Magenta, Assistant to the Presidency of the PaLiNUro Association: “We are convinced that in Italy there is a lack of culture and a systematic approach to the rehabilitation and functional recovery of the patient. What we see in most cases is that the tumor is removed and then the person is left to himself. From our point of view – he concludes – there is a great need to have a systematic approach and more generally to the maintenance of physical activity during the clinical course, with precise indications according to the various phases of the disease to be given to both the patient. but also to the caregiver who will guide the patient, particularly the elderly one, in performing physical activity “.