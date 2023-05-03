Home » Car subscription: how does it work? | > – Guide
Health

Car subscription: how does it work? | > – Guide

by admin
Car subscription: how does it work? | > – Guide

Car subscriptions are similar to gym subscriptions: you get access to everything for a fixed price per month. In the case of the car, it means that the car remains in the company’s possession, but the customer gets the right to use it for a set period of time. In contrast to leasing, this can also be very short – one month is usually the minimum term. The fixed price usually includes all insurance, maintenance, wear and tear repairs, TÜV, taxes, registration, tires and breakdown service. What exactly is included, however, varies between providers and should be checked carefully. Fuel and electricity costs are not included.

You may also like

What is the best diet for the heart?...

here’s what it can contain. “Crazy”

Sponges for dishes, how to disinfect them in...

Now new: Vitamin B12 Hevert 450 µg /...

For thyroid tumors it is crucial to operate...

“Post-Covid is not an imaginary disease,” emphasizes psychiatrist...

Bad weather in Emilia Romagna, dies on bike...

Web agency focuses on health and well-being

What happens in the brain in the instants...

Morbus Darier: Linzer suffered from a rare skin...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy