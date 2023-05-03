Car subscription: how does it work? | > – Guide

Car subscriptions are similar to gym subscriptions: you get access to everything for a fixed price per month. In the case of the car, it means that the car remains in the company’s possession, but the customer gets the right to use it for a set period of time. In contrast to leasing, this can also be very short – one month is usually the minimum term. The fixed price usually includes all insurance, maintenance, wear and tear repairs, TÜV, taxes, registration, tires and breakdown service. What exactly is included, however, varies between providers and should be checked carefully. Fuel and electricity costs are not included.

The booking is made via the websites of the providers. In addition to the brand and model, the term and inclusive kilometers can also be specified there. Pick-up is usually in large cities or the surrounding area. Some providers also bring the car home.

In addition to start-ups that offer several brands and models, such as Faaren, Finn, Like2drive, ViveLaCar, Lynk & Co, Carming or Smive, the Sixt+ car rental company is also involved and offers cars that are no more than one year old. The Miles car sharing offer also offers vans for subscriptions. In addition, many car manufacturers have jumped on the subscription train. Volvo, Seat (Conqar), Audi (audiondemand) and Toyota (Kinto), for example, also offer their models for direct hire. At VW you can rent used cars of the fully electric models ID.3 and ID.4.

The subscription provider takes care of everything to do with the car, such as insurance, registration, taxes or maintenance: it offers a quasi all-round service. In addition, renting is also possible for short periods of time, such as one or two months – for example for a long holiday or a temporary job away from home. See also Diverticula: what are the symptoms of diverticulitis and how to treat it

The price depends on the model, the term and the free kilometers. The more kilometers are included and the shorter the term, the more expensive the monthly rate. Some examples: Like2drive offers the Dacia Spring Business electric car for 279 euros with 1,000 kilometers per month.

Faaren offers the Ford Fiesta for 299 euros – with a term of 36 months and 500 kilometers per month.

At Conqar, the Seat Ateca FR costs 529 euros with a six-month term and 15,000 kilometers included.

The electrically operated Volvo XC40 Recharge is available for 36 months with 10,000 kilometers per year for 749 euros.

Sixt+ is offering the 8-seater Ford Tourneo for EUR 1,229 with a term of one year and 500 kilometers per month.

There may be hidden costs. For example, some providers charge a damage handling fee in the event of an accident or have to pay a deductible in the event of theft or accidents. If you want to drive abroad, you should check that the country is also allowed. Some providers also require an entry fee, a deposit or collection costs. In addition, for some cars the minimum age is 21 or even 25 years. As a rule, proof of residence in Germany must be provided and the credit report must also be positive. If the included kilometers are exceeded, it can get expensive: With Like2drive, an additional kilometer can cost 0.39 cents. Additional drivers from the immediate vicinity are included with many providers, but not with all of them. Sixt+, for example, charges EUR 19.99 per person per month. In addition, the waiting time for some subscription cars is several weeks.