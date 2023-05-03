Car subscriptions are similar to gym subscriptions: you get access to everything for a fixed price per month. In the case of the car, it means that the car remains in the company’s possession, but the customer gets the right to use it for a set period of time. In contrast to leasing, this can also be very short – one month is usually the minimum term. The fixed price usually includes all insurance, maintenance, wear and tear repairs, TÜV, taxes, registration, tires and breakdown service. What exactly is included, however, varies between providers and should be checked carefully. Fuel and electricity costs are not included.
Car subscription: how does it work? | > – Guide
