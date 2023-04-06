Bologna, April 6, 2023 – A regional train hit a car near a rail crossing a Crespellano, in the province of Bolognatoday around 4pm.

Accident in Crespellano (Bologna): car-train collision

For reasons under investigation by fire fighters e carabinierithe car had stopped on the tracks when the convoy arrived.

The occupants got out before the train, after braking, hit the car, dragging it for a few meters. Luckily no one was hurt, neither the passengers of the car nor those of the convoy, who all exited the carriages after the impact.

Railway traffic was interrupted to allow vehicles to be removed from the track and should resume in the evening, assures the mayor of Valsamoggia, Daniel Ruscigno.