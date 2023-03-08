He shot and killed the manager of a hotel, Giovanni Fidaleo, then wounded the woman who allegedly had an affair with the man and then fled, but after a few hours he was arrested. The protagonist is a 58-year-old carabiniere, Giuseppe Molinaro, on duty in a station of the Arma in the Caserta area, who was stopped by the Santa Maria Capua Vetere prosecutor’s office for murder and attempted murder. The victim is the 60-year-old manager of a hotel in Castelforte, in the thermal area of ​​Suio, in the province of Latina, where the tragedy occurred.

The injured woman, a 40-year-old, also seems to have worked in the hotel, and from the reconstruction made by the carabinieri, it seems that she had a relationship with the victim. This would be the reason why the 58-year-old, who was dating the woman, shot at both of them.

The soldier, on duty in a station of the Arma in the province of Caserta, after the fact he headed towards the Casertano stopping by a friend in Teano, to whom he told what he had committed by contacting the carabinieri, who went to pick him up and they took him to Capua to the headquarters of the local Company, where he was interrogated. The restrictive provision was then ordered by the Prosecutor of Santa Maria Capua Vetere (Prosecutor Carmine Renzulli), responsible for the detention, having taken place in the Caserta area, while the Prosecutor of Cassino is the one responsible for the territory, which will carry out the preliminary investigations. The detention must be validated within 48 hours by the Gip of the court of Santa Maria Capua Vetere.

From the interrogation given by Molinaro at the Capua barracks, a motive would have emerged that has to do with the woman who was injured. It seems that the carabiniere was having an affair with the latter, but the soldier believed that Fidaleo was also dating the 40-year-old. And he targeted him. He would thus have reached the hotel where he was sure of finding the man, and in the parking lot of the structure he met the 60-year-old manager and the woman: he then started shooting, fatally wounding the hotelier and also hitting the woman. Ballistic tests will be fundamental to ascertain the exact trajectory of the shots fired.

