recently,European and American popular female singer Lana Del Reybrand new individualSingle “A&W”It was released in anticipation of the fans, and the song dominated the mainstream music charts such as QQ Music Europe and the United States as soon as it was launched. After debuting for more than ten years, Lana Del Rey has created many music works such as “Born to Die” and “Summertime Sadness” by virtue of her unconventional music aesthetics and singing skills, and has won many Grammy Awards. The new song “A&W” is even more sought after by fans. National K Songs also launched the same accompaniment of the song simultaneously, inviting fans to learn to sing the idol’s new song as soon as possible.





as Lana Del Reyninth solo albumThe second wave of “Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd”, “A&W” is a masterpiece co-created by Sister Da Lei and her old partner Jack Antonoff. The highly recognizable “Thunder-like” retro singing voice is superimposed with a long and soothing melody , so that fans can not extricate themselves immersed in it. In addition to the single cycle, fans have also contributed a lot of fairy covers comparable to the original singer in the national karaoke.

The version performed by k-song netizen “Estelle” is impressive. Her voice is lazy and magnetic, which fits perfectly with this song. The “VIP-Super Reverb” sound effect also adds a lot to the whole work, not only Modified her ethereal and clean singing voice to be more three-dimensional, and also brought more extreme listening enjoyment to the onlookers. K-song netizen “Adam Vocotovid” brought a full version of male voice cover, his voice is gentle and deep, and the line “It doesn’t really matter” sang the relief and casualness of the original song, and the difficult true and false sounds The conversion is also firmly grasped by him, and it is indeed a high-quality work that is at the top of the recommendation list.





In addition to the new single “A&W”, other masterpieces released by Lana Del Rey in the past are inNational karaokeThere is also a high popularity of cover singing, “Young And Beautiful”, “Summertime Sadness” and many other “thunder classics” have been covered millions of times. “Young And Beautiful” sung by K song netizen “Maple Sugar”, her voice has a sense of story, the looming crying voice complements the sad but not sad melody, fully interpreting the sense of loss of the original song, and using ” After “VIP-Intelligent Harmony”, her broken singing voice is also more contagious, bringing people an indelible sense of sadness and heartbreak.

K song netizen “JolinaZhou” sang “TV in Black & White”. Next, the whole concert was extraordinarily textured, which attracted many friends to send flowers and gifts.





From New Jeans’ “Ditto”, Jacky Cheung’s “Another Ten Years” to Lana Del Rey’s “A&W”, whether you love K-POP, Chinese golden songs or European and American pop, you can find the same accompaniment in the national K songs, not only In this way, in addition to fancy sound effects called “sound magic” such as super reverb, retro vinyl, concerts, etc., the national karaoke also has hard-core sound black technologies such as AI style, one-key American tone, and intelligent harmony to help you original Sing freely, and interpret idol songs with the most perfect singing voice.

This oneDreamy retro “A&W”Did you hear from above? Come to National K Songs now, join the army of cover songs, and call Lana Del Rey in the singing!

