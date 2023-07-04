Salvadoran Influencers to be Honored at Be Awards 2023: A Night of Digital Impact and Recognition

Title: First Edition of Be Awards in El Salvador Celebrates Digital Impact and Recognizes Influencers

Subtitle: Esteemed Salvadoran Influencers and Content Creators to Compete for Awards in Various Categories

On July 21, over 150 accomplished Salvadoran influencers will gather on a prominent stage to celebrate their digital impact at the inaugural Be Awards in El Salvador. Organized by Grupo Publiciti, a renowned digital agency, the event aims to recognize and honor the nation’s most prominent influencers across various industries, including television, TikTokers, athletes, YouTubers, beauty queens, and models.

The grand awards ceremony will take place at the prestigious Sheraton Presidente, where the esteemed guests will walk the glamorous red carpet, striking poses in their finest ensembles for the cameras. With a rich history of organizing events with significant digital footprints in the country, Grupo Publiciti has collaborated with global technology giants like Spotify, Twitter, Google, Meta, Waze, EA Sport, and Twitch.

CEO of Grupo Publiciti, Karla Carranza Dreyfus, expressed her excitement for the unprecedented event and emphasized its potential to make a profound digital impact in the region. Carranza highlighted the transformative power of social networks and the pivotal role influencers play in the constantly evolving digital ecosystem.

The diverse list of nominees comprises Salvadoran television personalities, presenters, journalists, models, beauty queens, TikTokers, YouTubers, athletes, and comedians. These 50 talented content creators have been nominated in 15 different categories, among which they will vie for recognition and awards.

Headlining the gala will be the widely acclaimed South American influencer, Ami Rodríguez, who boasts a staggering following of over 46 million across various social media platforms. Having previously participated in prestigious international awards such as Nickelodeon and MTV, Rodríguez brings immense experience and panache to the event hosting duties.

In a bid to ensure fairness and innovation, Grupo Publiciti has incorporated Artificial Intelligence as a leading voice in the selection of nominees and winners. Through advanced metrics analysis, AI will identify and highlight the most impactful influencers in the country. To accomplish this, Grupo Publiciti has partnered with StarNgage+, an esteemed measurement tool and strategic ally.

Be Awards is expected to be a pivotal moment in the industry, applauding those who create and disseminate content across digital platforms, particularly social media. National influencers who have elevated El Salvador’s name beyond its borders will be honored, leaving an indelible mark in the industry and marking a new era for the country.

The gala event, to be held at the Sheraton Presidente on July 21, promises to be a glittering affair, celebrating the vibrant and influential digital landscape in El Salvador. Excitement is mounting as the day approaches, and the anticipation builds to see which standout influencers will be crowned winners in their respective categories.

