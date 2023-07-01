Cardinal Gambetti: A Sports Enthusiast Promoting Fraternity and Authenticity in the World of Sport

Title: Cardinal Mauro Gambetti Emphasizes the Importance of Authenticity and Fraternity in Sports

Subtitle: Vatican City’s Vicar and President of the Fabbrica di San Pietro, Mauro Gambetti, highlights the need for sports to preserve their essence amidst commercial pressures

Date: [Current Date]

In an exclusive interview, Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, the Vicar of His Holiness for Vatican City and President of the Fabbrica di San Pietro, reflects on his unique journey from being a soccer-loving teenager to assuming the prestigious role of Cardinal in 2020. Despite his elevation in the Catholic Church, Gambetti has maintained an unwavering connection with the world of sports and emphasizes the significance of preserving the fundamental values within it.

Last year, Cardinal Gambetti presented the Vatican national team’s shirt, commemorating their half-century anniversary, to the Italian Football Federation (FIGC). As an avid enthusiast of various sports, Gambetti believes that sports possess the inherent capacity to facilitate personal growth, promote harmony between body and mind, and foster social friendship or fraternity.

During a sports evening organized as part of the Festa di Avvenire in Potenza, Cardinal Gambetti asserted, “Sport has the capacity to promote fraternity, as Pope Francis calls for, and goes beyond merely developing individuals. However, it should not succumb to economic pressures and other ulterior motives.”

Expressing his disappointment with the commercialization of football, Gambetti explains, “Football has lost its soul as it revolves solely around business. The sense of belonging and attachment to the shirt has diminished, making profit the central criterion for building teams.” Nevertheless, he maintains his affection for the Italian national team and the game as a whole.

Since Pope Francis appointed Gambetti to his current position, he asserts that economic factors will not dictate his approach towards sports, both in his beloved training and within the Vatican structure. He reiterates, “Genuineness in sports and encountering individuals driven solely by the desire to partake in the game rekindles not only my pleasure but also the emotions it evokes.”

Reflecting on his own athletic pursuits, Gambetti reveals his multifaceted involvement in sports during his youth, including soccer, running, basketball, and volleyball. He regards sports as a “life gym,” an invaluable aspect of personal development that he still carries within him.

Notably, Gambetti’s passion for engines stems from his time studying mechanical engineering in Bologna. His fondness for motorsports led him to attend the recent Imola Grand Prix upon an invitation from Stefano Domenicali, the head of Formula 1 and his former high school classmate. Gambetti perceives Formula 1 as a combination of thrilling entertainment and technical research, where a fine balance between sport and utilitarianism must be maintained.

Reiterating his philosophy on sports, the Cardinal emphasizes that it involves more than mere individual exercise. “Sport is a relationship that encourages responsibility sharing and respect for rules,” Gambetti asserts. He believes that engaging in sports not only benefits individuals but also contributes to the betterment of society by promoting solidarity and fostering meaningful connections.

However, Gambetti acknowledges the risk of sports losing their original essence due to profit-driven motives. Instances such as doping scandals and the promotion of unhealthy values, including an obsession with consumption and pursuing unchecked success, pose significant challenges. To counter these negative influences, Gambetti advocates for the education of consciences and the guidance of individuals to ensure sports retain their true nature.

In Gambetti’s view, sports possess the transformative power to construct a more fraternal society if their core principles are diligently preserved. By encouraging authenticity, fraternity, and genuine competition, Gambetti believes that sports can continue to enrich lives and nurture a sense of unity among individuals.

As Cardinal Mauro Gambetti successfully balances his ecclesiastical duties and his enduring connection with sports, his words serve as a reminder to spectators, participants, and sports organizations alike to uphold the invaluable qualities that make sporting events truly special.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

