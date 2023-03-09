14
ROMA – Objective flat tax. For everyone. It is the slides that summarize the contents of the fiscal delegation that indicate the direction of the right in government on the subject of taxes. One of the main pillars is own the Irpef reform, with “the flat tax for all” indicated as “a goal of the legislature”; a goal that will be preceded, in the short term, by the transition to three brackets and lower rates.
